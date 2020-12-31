Thursday
• Join KISS for “2020 Goodbye” at 10 a.m. Tickets at live.axs.com.
• Classical band Pink Martini will play at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Reggae band Ali Roots & Groovy presents “Welcome 2021 Good Vibes Only” at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Hip-hop artist Rob C Shadowlife performs at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen, along with Houston Pearson, plays at 5:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• NYE Live with Justin Bieber will be at 8:15 p.m. Tickets at momenthouse.com/justinbieber.
Friday
• Soul duo The War and Treaty play at 8 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk singer Jesse Terry presents a birthday and New Year’s concert at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “A New Year, a New Beginning” at 2 p.m. stageit.com.
• The Avey Grouws Band plays electric blues music at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• American jam band Umphrey’s McGee performs at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Dance band SunSquabi presents a New Year’s concert at 9:45 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• British pop artist Midge Ure plays at 12:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Metal band Vetrar Draugurinn performs at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• The Unfinished Blues Band will perform at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, Danika & the Jeb, will play 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• The Stillhouse Junkies play folk music at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join Hanna for hot jazz at 9 p.m. on stageit.com.
Sunday
• Join jazz trombone player Nick Finzer at 10 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Global infusion artist Aaron English performs at 10 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Chuck Brodsky will play at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join neo-folk artist Justin Trawick for “The Justin and Friends Show” at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Singer and multi-instrumentalist Grant-Lee Phillips plays at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop artist Niki Kennedy performs at 9 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Blues guitarist Dom Martin performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join punk music artist Jaret Reddick at 3:05 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Sibling blues rock group Jocelyn and Chris Arndt presents “Playlist Live: Bye 2020” at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Ben Balmer will play at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join Della Mae as part of the “Kimber and Avril’s Fiddle Hoedown” at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Trance and progressive artist Avian Invasion plays at 7 p.m. Info at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Rock band Jack the Radio plays at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Hip-hop/rap artist FK Woodz performs at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join jazz vocalist and guitarist Allan Harris for “Harlem After Dark, Unplugged” at 5:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Ilene Angel will host a living room concert at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• R&B/soul artist Taylor Jasmine performs at at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join dance/electronic duo Milk N Cooks at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Pianist Tom Oren plays at 11 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Travis Book, member of the Infamous Stringdusters, performs at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• County artist Kristie Kraus plays at 5:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join guitarist Jeff Peterson at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pianist Marco Benevento will play at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com
• Acoustic rock music artist Dusty Grant will perform at 7:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.