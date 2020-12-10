Thursday
• Pop artist Luke Concannon performs at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Country singer Jade Helliwell performs at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join dance/electronic artist John David Black at 4:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country performer Tim McDonald presents “Thursday Night Live” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents hip hop and pop singer Jon Bellion at 5:30 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.
• Experimental music band Dirtwire plays at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Friday
• Classical vocalist Gemma Turner performs at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop artist Niki Kennedy performs at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join Zen Warship for funk music at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will host banjo player Graham Sharp of Steep Canyon Rangers at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Guitarist Gary Hoey presents “Ho Ho Hoey’s Rockin’ Holidays” at 6 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
• Join funk artist Bootsy Collins at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Saturday
• The Metropolitan Opera presents Bryn Terfel live from Wales at 11 a.m. Tickets at metstarslive.brightcove-services.com.
• Join violinist Lindsey Stirling for her “Home for the Holidays” special at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.
• Irish musician Ricky Warwick presents “Almighty Christmas Acoustic” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Reggae artist Major Mackerel performs at 2:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join “Live in Your Home for the Holidays,” a live virtual theatrical concert with the Doo Wop Project, at 6 p.m. Tickets at thedoowopproject.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will host blues artist Chris Daniels at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
Sunday
• French-born American musician Laurie Berkner, best known for her work as a children’s musical artist, will present holiday party family concerts at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on laurieberkner.com.
• Rock band Badflower presents “#ChristmasCancelled” at 1 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
• Folk artist Chuck Brodsky performs at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will present multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird’s “Gezelligheid” at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Saxophonist Michael Lington presents “Christmas at Home” featuring Rick Braun and Sy Smith at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble will present “Wintersong” virtual concert at 7 p.m. More info: cvae.org.
Monday
• Pop singer Nicki Kris performs at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join country artist Stephanie Ryann at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Former Blitzkid lead singer Argyle Goolsby will present “ACWNN Live” at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk and blues performer Mary Erlewine plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join Adam Warner for country music at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Curtis Peoples plays at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join rock artist Just Joe at 10 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Danika & the Jeb, an acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, will play at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• English multi-instrumentalist Phil Beer performs at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Singer-songwriter Shannon McNally plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join rock band Big City Circus at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Will Brahm will present a solo guitar concert at 8:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• Alternative rock artist Suzie Stapleton plays at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Janet Devlin, a Northern Irish singer-songwriter, will perform at 1 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join ’70s singer-songwriter Morgan James for a “Happy Holidays” concert at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop and blue-eyed soul performer Kris Allen plays at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Trance and progressive artist Avian Invasion performs at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com
• Alternative/Americana band Late Season Blooms play at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.