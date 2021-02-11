Thursday
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will present indie folk band Darlingside at 1 and 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Chris Barron, best known for being the lead singer of Spin Doctors, will perform at 2:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk and punk artist Tim Barry presents a live concert from home at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Funk jam band Waiting on Mungo plays at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join cover band the Amish Outlaws at 6 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
• Soul Brass Band performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Friday
• Join Belgian folk musicians Trio Dhoore at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Enjoy rock band Jimmy Eat World at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Rock musician Frank Palangi will present an acoustic show at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Judy Collins will perform a re-creation of her 1964 concert hall debut at 6 p.m. Tickets required: thetownhall.org.
• Metalcore band Oh! The Horror will perform their entire “Halloween 365” album at 6 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
• Country music musician, vocalist and songwriter Lindsay Ell presents “Heart of Theory Live” at 7 p.m. Information at vye.live/events.
Saturday
• Alternative rock band As Sirens Fall will play at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join operatic pop singer-songwriter Michelle Sarasin at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents a star-studded “Food for Love” concert to help end hunger in New Mexico at 5 p.m. Information at live.axs.com.
• Hear new material from Americana, country and folk rock artist Jade Bird’s new album at 6 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
• Zydeco musician Terrance Simien performs at 6:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Enjoy love songs with jazz saxophonist Rodney Taylor at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Sunday
• Folk duo Dawn and Hawkes perform a Valentine’s brunch livestream at 11 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Irish tender Emmet Cahill will present “Love Songs from Ireland, Broadway and Beyond” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will perform at 5 p.m. Information at facebook.com/waynewilkinsonjazzguitarist.
• Virtual Home Sets presents rapper and songwriter Trey Songz at 6 p.m. Information at live.axs.com.
• Join drummer and singer Porter Carroll Jr. at 6 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
• Folk and country artist John Paul White is joined by Cedric Burnside and Erin Rae to perform songs of love and heartbreak at 7 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
Monday
• Join dance, electronic musician Darzack at 9 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Niki Kennedy performs at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda performs at 4:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop musician Corry Loveday plays at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk banjo player Michael J. Miles will perform at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join acoustic fingerstyle guitarist Stevie Coyle at 8:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Folk-rock musician Jason Manns will play at 10:10 a.m. stageit.com.
• Guitarist Gary Lucas performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join jazz duo Tuck & Patti at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Multi-instrumental and singer Ivan Neville will perform at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• CU presents “Virtual Faculty Tuesdays” with pianist Suyeon Kim and friends at 7:30 p.m. Information at cupresents.org.
• Jazz guitarist Will Brahm plays a solo guitar concert at 8:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• American fiddler Casey Driessen plays at 10 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “Wednesday Wisdom” at 1 p.m. stageit.com.
• Singer, pianist and rhythm guitarist Susa Calloway performs at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Fiddler Lissa Schneckenburger plays at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join the 34th annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert with Iggy Pop, Eddie Vedder and more at 6 p.m. Information at live.axs.com.
• American contemporary band Sidewalk Prophets will play at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.