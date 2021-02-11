Thursday

• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will present indie folk band Darlingside at 1 and 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.

• Chris Barron, best known for being the lead singer of Spin Doctors, will perform at 2:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Folk and punk artist Tim Barry presents a live concert from home at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Funk jam band Waiting on Mungo plays at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Join cover band the Amish Outlaws at 6 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.

• Soul Brass Band performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.

Friday

• Join Belgian folk musicians Trio Dhoore at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Enjoy rock band Jimmy Eat World at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Rock musician Frank Palangi will present an acoustic show at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Judy Collins will perform a re-creation of her 1964 concert hall debut at 6 p.m. Tickets required: thetownhall.org.

• Metalcore band Oh! The Horror will perform their entire “Halloween 365” album at 6 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.

• Country music musician, vocalist and songwriter Lindsay Ell presents “Heart of Theory Live” at 7 p.m. Information at vye.live/events.

Saturday

• Alternative rock band As Sirens Fall will play at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Join operatic pop singer-songwriter Michelle Sarasin at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Virtual Home Sets presents a star-studded “Food for Love” concert to help end hunger in New Mexico at 5 p.m. Information at live.axs.com.

• Hear new material from Americana, country and folk rock artist Jade Bird’s new album at 6 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.

• Zydeco musician Terrance Simien performs at 6:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Enjoy love songs with jazz saxophonist Rodney Taylor at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.

Sunday

• Folk duo Dawn and Hawkes perform a Valentine’s brunch livestream at 11 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Irish tender Emmet Cahill will present “Love Songs from Ireland, Broadway and Beyond” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will perform at 5 p.m. Information at facebook.com/waynewilkinsonjazzguitarist.

• Virtual Home Sets presents rapper and songwriter Trey Songz at 6 p.m. Information at live.axs.com.

• Join drummer and singer Porter Carroll Jr. at 6 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.

• Folk and country artist John Paul White is joined by Cedric Burnside and Erin Rae to perform songs of love and heartbreak at 7 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.

Monday

• Join dance, electronic musician Darzack at 9 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Pop artist Niki Kennedy performs at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda performs at 4:45 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Pop musician Corry Loveday plays at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Folk banjo player Michael J. Miles will perform at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Join acoustic fingerstyle guitarist Stevie Coyle at 8:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

Tuesday

• Folk-rock musician Jason Manns will play at 10:10 a.m. stageit.com.

• Guitarist Gary Lucas performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Join jazz duo Tuck & Patti at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Multi-instrumental and singer Ivan Neville will perform at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• CU presents “Virtual Faculty Tuesdays” with pianist Suyeon Kim and friends at 7:30 p.m. Information at cupresents.org.

• Jazz guitarist Will Brahm plays a solo guitar concert at 8:30 p.m. on stageit.com.

Wednesday

• American fiddler Casey Driessen plays at 10 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “Wednesday Wisdom” at 1 p.m. stageit.com.

• Singer, pianist and rhythm guitarist Susa Calloway performs at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Fiddler Lissa Schneckenburger plays at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

• Join the 34th annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert with Iggy Pop, Eddie Vedder and more at 6 p.m. Information at live.axs.com.

• American contemporary band Sidewalk Prophets will play at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.

Tags

Load comments