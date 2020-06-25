Multiple days
• Colorado Springs Philharmonic and KCME will present “From the Vault” 7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Enjoy almost a decade of live performance recordings on kcme.org/events.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson’s Live House Performance will be at 5 p.m. Saturdays. Go to waynewilkinson.com for information.
• “Live from Home” hosted by Ticketmaster, with daily with live streams from your favorite artists; ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
• Janet Devlin, a Northern Irish singer-songwriter, will perform at 1 and 4:55 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Chris Barron, best known for being the lead singer of Spin Doctors, will perform at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• The Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, with play at 6 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Colorado Music Festival presents the Takács Quartet at 7:30 p.m. on coloradomusicfestival.org.
• Join folk singer Raye Zaragoza at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
FRIDAY
• Saxophonist Marcus Anderson will present “Unplugged” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Jazz 93.5 will host the “Jazz in Your Garden” Series with Little London Belles at 7 p.m. Go to gssepiscopal.org/music/musicjazz-concerts for information.
• Join Nashville country performer Donny Lee at 7 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Singer, songwriter and guitar player Kalen Chase will play at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
SATURDAY
• Garth Brooks will present a one-night only concert that will air on-screen at drive-in movie theaters across that country and will include at least five Colorado drive-ins. Tickets are $100 for each car or truck. For times, locations and tickets, go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.
• Join American jazz composer and pianist Ramsey Lewis for “Saturday Salon” at noon on stageit.com.
• Symphonic metal band The A.X.E. Project will play at noon on stageit.com.
• Irish folk worship band Rend Collective will host a Virtual VIP Party at 12:15 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• ’70s singer-songwriter Morgan James will perform at 1 p.m. at stageit.com.
• Join Josh Groban for an intimate concert at 2 p.m., $20 and up. Information and tickets available at joshgroban.com/livestream.
• American roots rock band Larkin Poe will present a “Self Made Man Celebration” at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Canadian rock band Loverboy will play at 5 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Join Colorado gloom rockers Lowfaith at 8 p.m. Information available on facebook.com/theblacksheepcosprings.
SATURDAY AND JULY 1
• Jimmy Buffett will present the “Cabin Fever Virtual Tour” at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
SUNDAY
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will perform Chopin, Mozart and more at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• The Dollyrots, a husband and wife punk rock band, will play at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Building 429, an American Christian rock band, will perform at 5 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
MONDAY
• IAMX, a solo musical project of Chris Corner, is an independent music project that focuses on and experiments with visual art. The X Song Session No. 2 show starts at noon on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Waxahatchee, an American indie music project formed by singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, will play at 3 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Melanie Horsnell, singer-songwriter from Australia, will present a tiny house concert at 6:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
TUESDAY
• Join country singer-songwriter Christina Taylor playing live from her living room at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Steve Wariner, who worked with Chet Atkins before starting his solo career in the 1970s, will perform at 7 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
WEDNESDAY
• The Summer Stay-Cay, with hosts Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell, is at 4 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Country artist Todd Hurst will play “Songs from the Couch” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series presents country singer Jack Ingram at 7 p.m. on raisingcanes.com/virtualentertainment.
• IAmDynamite, a duo of Christopher Martin and Chris Phillips, will play at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.