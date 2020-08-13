Thursday
• Join rock group Gin Annie at 1:15 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Blues-rock guitarist and singer Jared James Nichols plays at 4 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• “Brendan & Jake Live from Big Room Studio” presents Umphrey’s McGee, Jake Cinninger and Brendan Bayliss at 7:30 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Singer-songwriter Jon McLaughlin will sing boy band songs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join folk singer Raye Zaragoza for the “Studio Apartment Tour: Live from the Piano” at 7:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Friday
• Jim Brickman, Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist, performs at 5:30 on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk musician Nora Brown at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Enjoy a mix of jazz, R&B and blues during Anythink’s Backyard Concert Series with Hazel Miller and the Collective at 6:30-8 p.m. on facebook.com/ilovemyanythink.
• Rock duo Best Coast presents “Crazy for Your 10 Year Birthday Party” at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Musician Samantha Margret hosts the “Day I Learned to Cry” single release at 8 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Saturday
• Join folk musician Rowan Rehignhans at 11 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Lankum, a contemporary Irish folk group, will perform at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Vocalist and rhythm guitarist William DuVall presents “One Alone — Live” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join pop band The Last Bandoleros at 4 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Darius Rucker and Luke Bryan perform at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Michael Franti & Spearhead will present a stay-at-home concert at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Ray Davis, former bass singer for The Parliaments, will present High-Vibe Music at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
Sunday
• The Metropolitan Opera presents Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzaklive from France at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $20. Tickets available at metstarslive.brightcove-services.com.
• Jenn Bostic, a country and Christian music singer, will perform at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• American rock band Steel Panther will play at 3 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join country singer Marcy Grace for “Songbird Sundays” at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host singer- songwriter Dana Cooper at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• American alternative rock band Wallows plays at 8 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Sibling blue-rock group Jocelyn and Chris Arndt presents “Playlist Live” at 5 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Zach Heckendorf performs at 6 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk musician Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Slack key guitar and falsetto artist Bobby Moderow Jr. plays at 9 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Blues guitarist and singer Rory Block presents a home concert at 5:30 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Join Dustin Lee Martin, a Nashville-based country/Southern rock singer, for “Tuesday Night Live” at 6 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Nepalese Sarangi player Shyam Nepali at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Singer-songwriter Ilene Angel will host a birthday concert at 6 p.m.on stageit.com.
• Wolf Loescher, singer/storyteller from Longmont, will play at 7 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Join folk/rock band Roanoke during the Levitt in Your Living Room Virtual Concert Series at 6 p.m. on levittdenver.org/free-events.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk musician Jim Kweskin at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Reggae band ZeeCeeKeely presents “Music for Rocky Point” at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Southern rock band The Cadillac Three will play at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join Middleman Burr, a husband and wife duo, at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.