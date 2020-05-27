Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.