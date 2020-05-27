Multiple days
• Join Sure Sure, Los Angeles-based indie rockers, for their Home Home Tour 2020, starting at 4 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Purchase tickets at suresuremusic.com.
• Enjoy Reggae Jamz every Sunday at 8-8:30 p.m. with Paul Anthony’s “Social Distance Sundays” on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• “Live from Home” hosted by Ticketmaster, with daily with livestreams from your favorite artists; ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
• Folk singer Faye Webster will play at 11:30 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Chris Barron will host the Thirsty Thursday Happy Hour beginning at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Sully Erna, rhythm guitarist for Godsmack, will present “Hometown Sessions” at 4 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Ireland’s young tenor Paul Byrom will perform songs from stage and screen at 4 p.m. stageit.com.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, Danika & the Jeb, will play 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Music Group Granville Automatic will play at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Jon McLaughlin, pop rock singer and pianist, will perform at 7 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
FRIDAY
• Join Imogen Heap during the Royal Albert Home session at 12:30 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• British soul singer Don-E will play at 1:30 on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Sophie B. Hawkins presents “Live from Quarantine” at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Francesco Yates, a Canadian singer-songwriter, will perform at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Grant Maloy Smith, a Billboard Top 10 recording artist, will perform at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join the Home Sweet Home Tour with American roots rock band Larkin Poe at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Enjoy Blue October’s “The Answers” album with Justin and Ryan at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
SATURDAY
• More than 60 artists will play at the “Quarantine Comes Alive” Virtual Music Festival beginning at 11 a.m. on tinyurl.com/ydxgc4ul. Donations accepted to benefit Plus1 COVID-19 Relief Fund.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, Danika & the Jeb, will present “The Show Must Go Online” noon on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• ’70s singer-songwriter Morgan James will perform at 3 p.m. stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Folk artist Emily Burdette will make her StageIt debut at 5:30 p.m. stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Streamed performances by Dave Matthews, Jack Johnson and The Lumineers will be part of the “Banding Together” concert to benefit the Colorado Music Relief Fund 6-9 p.m. on comusicrelief.org.
• Swallow Hill presents Brent Cowles and Evan Holm at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
SUNDAY
• Keith Harkin will present “The Celtic Years” at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jenn Bostic, a country and Christian music singer, will play at 2 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• “MANOS” the Band of Fate will present “Start Me Up (Torgo)” at 3 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson’s Live House Performance will be at 5 p.m. Go to waynewilkinson.com for information.
• Saxophonist Michael Lington will play his greatest hits at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
MONDAY
• Tim Burgess, lead singr of the Charlatans, will play at 1 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Dave Arcari, Scottish alternative blues songwriter and musician, will perform at 1 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join the Houston Bernard Band at 2 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Melanie Horsnell, singer-songwriter from New South Wales, Australia, will perform at 6:45 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Pop, R&B and dance music singer Scotty Grand will present “Rainy Days and Mondays” at 8 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
TUESDAY
• Indian drummer Darshan Doshi will perform at 8:30 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Dutch electronic trio Dash Berlin will play at noon. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Gary Stockdale will present “Safe @Home” Concert at 6:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
WEDNESDAY
• Sira Roy, a progressive jazz guitarist, will play at 8:30 a.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Virtually Green Note will present Reg Meuross, Charlie Dore, with Harbottle & Jones, at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• The “Hump Day Live Acoustic Session” will be presented by Cory Marks at 2 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• William Fitzsimmons, whose music has been featured on “Grey’s Anatomy,” will play at 3 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Vermont solo singer and guitarist Michael Stridsberg will perform at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.