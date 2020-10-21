Thursday
• Join alternative rock artist Matt Berninger at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Alternative rock trio The Framers will be playing at 1.p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Soft rock artist Brendan James will perform at 4:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host guitarist and mandolin player Greg Schochet at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Buck Owens tribute band Buck N Stuff plays at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Indie folk band The Mountain Goats performs at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Alternative-indie artist Kirsten Adamson performs at 1:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join rock band Strangebrew at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host banjo player and multi-instrumentalist Hilary Hawke at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• The Grand Ol’ Halloween Show Part 1 starts at 6:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Dobro master Mark Lavengood will perform att 8 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Fragrance of Yah presents “Fun Friday Night Live” with soul music at 9:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Saturday
• The Metropolitan Opera presents Diana Damrau and Joseph Calleja at 11 a.m. Cost is $20. Tickets available at metstarslive. brightcove-services.com.
• Join alternative/indie group Raf and O at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock musician Morgan McPherson will perform at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Denver’s Rabbit Fighter at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Bob Goldstick will present a solo piano concert at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Hanna for hot jazz at 10 p.m. on stageit.com.
Sunday
• Easy-listening artist John Stringer plays at 10 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Christian-Gospel artist Jason Webb performs at 10:30 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Becky and Chris for “Acoustic Songs to Sing Along To” at 4:05 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop singer Autumn Knight performs at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host rock musician Bonne Finken with Kayla Brown at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join saxophonist Noah Peterson at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Monday
• Join rockabilly band Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host jazz band Jeremy Mohney Trio at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Della Mae performs as part of the “Kimber and Avril’s Fiddle Hoedown at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join Joe Flip for acoustic blues music at 6:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Trance and progressive artist Avian Invasion plays at 7 p.m. Info at bandsintown.com.
• Jazz pianist Jonas Myers will perform and take requests at 9 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join rock artist Just Joe at 10 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist Gary Lucas plays at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Indie folk musician Becca Mancari presents “Harmony on the Horizon” at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk artist Tré Burt at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join rock performer Tanya True at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Keyboardist Bob Malone presents “Halloween at Home” at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• Join Chris Dave & the Drumhedz for soul music at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Gothic metal band Motionless in White plays at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Blues keyboardist Fabio Santangelo Keytarman performs at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host country blues singer Hubby Jenkins at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• R&B and soul band Walter Wolfman Washington & the Roadmasters at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Alternative/Americana band Late Season Blooms plays at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.