While we can’t go out for concerts (or go out for much of anything), live music is coming to us.
Musicians are continuing to host live concerts on social media and streaming sites such as StageIt during the coronavirus outbreak.
Here’s a list of upcoming shows to catch:
Multiple days
• Join Sure Sure, Los Angeles-based indie rockers, for their Home Home Tour 2020, starting at 4 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Purchase tickets at suresuremusic.com.
Thursday
• Live from Brian Collins’ living room, enjoy an evening of true stories, tall tales and songs for the soul. The show starts at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Shut In and Sing series featuring Amy Bishop, Pam Tillis, Erin Rae and David Remariz. The two-hour show starts at 6 p.m. To watch, go to stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Sound Mind, a COVID-19 mental health benefit concert with Chad Urmston of Dispatch, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Foy Vance, Langhorne Slim, Jade Bird, Ballroom Thieves and more, 6 p.m. on youtube.com.
• The Music Matters Concert Series will feature Landon Bullard, an emerging Texas artist. Watch at 6 p.m. on facebook.com/mountaincountry.
• Bring your blanket, your dinner or whatever you want and join American folk singer Raye Zaragoza at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
Friday
• Enjoy Blue October’s “Foiled” album from start to finish beginning at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Texas country artist, Morgan Ashley will be featured on The Music Matters Concert Series. Watch at 6 p.m. on facebook.com/mountaincountry.
• LaKisha Jones will celebrate the great ladies of soul, including Diana Ross, Donna Summers, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston, beginning at 7 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
Saturday
• “One World Together at Home” with appearances by Lady Gaga, Alanis Morissette, Billie Eilish, Elton John, John Legend, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and many more. Watch at 6 p.m. at tinyurl.com/umldkh3.
• Shut In & Sing series will feature Jesse Powers, Sarah Sample, Jeff Hanna, Matraca Berg and Jeremy Ivey. Show starts at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• The Music Matters Concert Series featuring Jason James begins at 6 p.m. on facebook.com/mountaincountry.
• UnCancelled Music Festival featuring American musician Steve Oliver. Show starts at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
Sunday
• Join Charlotte Martin, an American singer-songwriter who performs mostly on the piano, at 2 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• The Chad Cooke Bank will be featured on The Music Matters Concert Series starting at 6 p.m. on facebook.com/mountaincountry.
Monday
• Hip hop duo Tha Dogg Pound performs at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• The Music Matters Concert Series will feature Casey Baker, whose music is inspired by the heart of man in sorrow and in love. Watch at 6 p.m. on facebook.com/mountaincountry.
Tuesday
• The Music Matters Concert Series will offer two concerts, Kin Faux at noon and Robert Ray at 6 p.m. on facebook.com/mountaincountry.
Wednesday
• Shut In & Sing series will feature Our Native Daughters Take-Over with Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah and more at 1 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Corey Kilgannon, an Indie folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will perform at 5:15 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Singer-songwriter from New South Wales Australia, Melanie Horsnell, will present a tiny house concert and 6:45 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.