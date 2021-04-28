Thursday
• Folk trio Ghost of Paul Revere will play at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• “Live from Manhattan” presents Eric Harland, Big Yuki, James Francies and Casey Benjamin at 6 p.m. More info: vye.live/events.
• Americana singer Michael McDermott performs at 6:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country blues band Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band plays at 6:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join Denver’s progressive funk rock band Tula during the “Levitt in Your Living Room Virtual Concert Series” at 7 p.m. on levittdenver.org/virtual-concert-series.
• Folk band Caamp performs at 7 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
Friday
• Jazz musician Kim Cypher will perform at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Classical vocalist Gemma Turner performs at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz group Jelle Van Giel plays at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Jazz singer and multi-instrumental Julia Biel will perform at 2:30 p.m. More information: bandsintown.com.
• Join Japor for rock music at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Falling in Reverse plays at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• Rock band The Snuts will perform at 10 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo Danika & the Jeb will play at noon on stageit.com.
• Rock band Belle Roscoe will perform at 12:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join operatic pop singer Michelle Sarasin at 12:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock and electric blues singer and guitarist Popa Chubby performs at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Join Christian singer Sandra McCracken at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Sunday
• Christian and gospel musician Gaise Baba performs at 11 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Join mandolinist and singer Chris Thile at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Enjoy reggae music with Chalwa at noon and 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Connecticut Transit Authority for the music of Chicago at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Folk quartet Mipso plays at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Tuba player Theon Cross performs at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Irish singer-songwriter Sonia D will present an acoustic session at 12:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Northern Irish singer-songwriter Janet Devlin will perform at 12:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Singer and guitarist Tyler Alexis performs at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join country music star Sara Evans for “Closet Chaos” at 6:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Monday and Wednesday
• Pop band Daysormay plays at 5 p.m. Monday and 1 p.m. Wednesday. More info: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join rock artist Just Joe at 10 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk/rock musician Jason Manns will play at 10:10 and 11:10 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Join British punk trio Big Joanie at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Ilene Angel will host a living room concert at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Dailey & Vincent for bluegrass music at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Dizzy Sunfist will play at 7:40 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Goodbye Elliott performs at 9:55 p.m. on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• Singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb will play country and folk music at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Los Lobos performs at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join Jingo for a Santana tribute at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Country artist Dylan Lancaster plays at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Acoustic rock music artist Dusty Grant performs at 7:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.