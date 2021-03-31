Thursday
• Join country artist Stephanie Ryann at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Israeli singer Noga Erez will perform at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join guitarist John David Black at 4:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock artist Greg Klyma plays at 4:45 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Rock artist Gabe Dixon is joined by Marshall and Dylan Altman at 6:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• American folk singer Raye Zaragoza performs at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Friday
• Alternative-indie musician Polly Paulusma performs at 11 a.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Calum McFee will play at noon. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join Frank Palagni for an acoustic Easter celebration at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Christian and pop singer David Archuleta presents an Easter special at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Mexican jazz singer Magos Herrera at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will present an Old-Fashioned Hootenanny at 7 p.m. on swallowhillmusic.org.
• Multi-instrumentalist Zach Gill presents “Magic Egg & the April Fool” at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
• R&B and soul artist Raheem DeVaughn will perform at 8 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• Pianist, keyboardist Kev Choice will perform at noon. Information: bandsintown.com.
• CU presents a chamber music showcase at 2 p.m. Information: cupresents.org.
• Join indie rock band The Besnard Lakes at 5 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Folk singer Tom Paxton performs at 5:30 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band The Trews play at 5:30 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Danika & the Jeb, acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, will play 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents indie folk band The Head at the Heart at 7 p.m. Information: live.axs.com.
• Punk rock band The Creepshow plays at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Sunday
• Folk artist Amy Obenski will play at 11 a.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Contemporary jazz band Pasadena Roof Orchestra will perform at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen presents an Easter Sunday church concert from Ireland at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join rock artist Innocent Tyler at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk musician Peter Calo plays at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join country music band Herrick at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Country artist Cody Joe Hodges will play at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Join opera performer Lestyn Davies for “Handel-Messiah Sing at Home” at noon. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative band Daysormay plays at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Folk/rock musician Jason Manns will play at 10:10 and 11:10 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Belgian singer and pianist Imelda Gabs at 11:30 a.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Marimba player Makoto Nakrua will play at 12:30 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Country, bluegrass and gospel duo Dailey & Vincent will perform at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Ilene Angel will host a living room concert at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join jazz singer Nellie McKay at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• South African musician Ami Faku will perform at noon on stageit.com.
• Join pop artist Sihna Maagé at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Crowded House plays at 3 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic folk musician Johnny Helm plays at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Ben Cottrill presents “Ten with Ben” at 8 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join punk band Snailmate at 8 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.