Lissa Schneckenburger

Lissa Schneckenburger Courtesy of Portland Downtown

Thursday

• Guitarist, loop pedal and stomp box player Celine Dos Santos performs at 10 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Christian and gospel artist Josh Blakesley plays at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Join rock band Orbital Junction at 1:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Chris Barron, best known for being the lead singer of Spin Doctors, will perform at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Folk singer Erick Baker presents his “Noise in the Attic” concert at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Folk artist Kasey Williams plays at 6:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

Friday

• Join pop artist Luke Concannon for his “Your Heart is In My Chest” concert at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Fiddler Lissa Schneckenburger presents “Fiddle Hell, New England Jam” at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Blues singer Laura Cheadle performs an “Isolation Music Festival” concert at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host electric blues singer and guitarist Seth Walker at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.

• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will present an Old-Fashioned Hootenanny at 7 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.

• Join Canadian DJ Kaytranada for electronic, hip hop and dance music at 9 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.

Saturday

• Join Denmark duo Reg & Andreas at 10 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Acoustic pop-soul duo Danika & the Jeb will play at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Pop artist Marc Antarez will present “Rock Jam” at 4:30 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Pop artist Nataly Lola will perform at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk band National Park Radio at 6 p.m. on swallowhill music-eb.ticketfly.com.

• Indie rock singer Kevin Devine plays at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

Sunday

• Easy listening artist John Stringer plays at 9 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Join Scottish-Danish folk duo The Quiggs for their “Wings of Gold” album launch at 12:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Rock artist Grady Miller plays at 3:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will perform at 5 p.m. on facebook.com/waynewilkinson jazzguitarist.

• Swallow Hill Facebook Live hosts folk singer Carrie Newcomer at 6 p.m. on swallowhill music-eb.ticketfly.com.

• Pop artist Niki Kennedy performs at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

Monday

• Rock artist Trevor Finlay presents “#MondayFunday” at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Sibling blue-rock group Jocelyn and Chris Arndt presents “Playlist Live” at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Country singer Adam Warner performs at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Join Della Mae as part of the “Kimber and Avril’s Fiddle Hoedown” at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Guitarist and singer Zane Carney plays at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Enjoy Mike Zabrin’s Funktastic’s 12-piece band concert at 7:30 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.Tuesday

• Guitarist Adam Miller plays at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Join pop music trio The Gothard Sisters at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• The April Verch Band will perform electric bass, banjo and guitar music at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Vocalist and guitarist John Mazz plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Blues guitarist and singer Rory Block presents a home concert at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Emmy-nominated composer Gary Stockdale will play a “Safe @Home” concert at 6:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

Wednesday

• Join Scottish folk singer Findlay Napier at 11:45 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Neo-folk group Faeland joins Martin Solomon at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Rock band Buckcherry performs at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Trance and progressive artist Avian Invasion plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• County singer Aaron Goovin performs at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Join rock band Plain White T’s at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

