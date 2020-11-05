Thursday
• Guitarist, loop pedal and stomp box player Celine Dos Santos performs at 10 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Christian and gospel artist Josh Blakesley plays at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join rock band Orbital Junction at 1:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Chris Barron, best known for being the lead singer of Spin Doctors, will perform at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk singer Erick Baker presents his “Noise in the Attic” concert at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Kasey Williams plays at 6:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Join pop artist Luke Concannon for his “Your Heart is In My Chest” concert at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Fiddler Lissa Schneckenburger presents “Fiddle Hell, New England Jam” at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Blues singer Laura Cheadle performs an “Isolation Music Festival” concert at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host electric blues singer and guitarist Seth Walker at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will present an Old-Fashioned Hootenanny at 7 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join Canadian DJ Kaytranada for electronic, hip hop and dance music at 9 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.
Saturday
• Join Denmark duo Reg & Andreas at 10 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo Danika & the Jeb will play at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop artist Marc Antarez will present “Rock Jam” at 4:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop artist Nataly Lola will perform at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk band National Park Radio at 6 p.m. on swallowhill music-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Indie rock singer Kevin Devine plays at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Sunday
• Easy listening artist John Stringer plays at 9 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join Scottish-Danish folk duo The Quiggs for their “Wings of Gold” album launch at 12:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock artist Grady Miller plays at 3:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will perform at 5 p.m. on facebook.com/waynewilkinson jazzguitarist.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live hosts folk singer Carrie Newcomer at 6 p.m. on swallowhill music-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Pop artist Niki Kennedy performs at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Rock artist Trevor Finlay presents “#MondayFunday” at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Sibling blue-rock group Jocelyn and Chris Arndt presents “Playlist Live” at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Country singer Adam Warner performs at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join Della Mae as part of the “Kimber and Avril’s Fiddle Hoedown” at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist and singer Zane Carney plays at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Enjoy Mike Zabrin’s Funktastic’s 12-piece band concert at 7:30 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.Tuesday
• Guitarist Adam Miller plays at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join pop music trio The Gothard Sisters at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• The April Verch Band will perform electric bass, banjo and guitar music at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Vocalist and guitarist John Mazz plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Blues guitarist and singer Rory Block presents a home concert at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Emmy-nominated composer Gary Stockdale will play a “Safe @Home” concert at 6:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Join Scottish folk singer Findlay Napier at 11:45 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Neo-folk group Faeland joins Martin Solomon at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Buckcherry performs at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Trance and progressive artist Avian Invasion plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• County singer Aaron Goovin performs at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join rock band Plain White T’s at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.