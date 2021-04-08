Thursday
• Guitarist Pete Lincoln will play “Songs & Memories” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• The Weeklings will play music of The Beatles at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Enjoy folk music during Swallow Hill Virtual Live with Tom Paxton & the DonJuans at 6 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• Folk singer Louise Taylor performs at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join The Trilix Jazz Trio at 7 p.m. Tickets at goldroomlive.com.
• Folk singer Raye Zaragoza presents his “Studio Apartment Tour” concert at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Friday
• Join folk, indie singer Alela Diane at noon. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda performs at 4:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Bluegrass band Balsam Range will play at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join Beau Sasser Trio for jazz music at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Colorado folk duo LVDY present their “Gold Album Release Show” at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop artist Francisco Martin plays at 8:15 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
Saturday
• Join alternative, indie group Raf and O at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Alternative, indie group The Midnight Strangers plays at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join R&B and soul artist Sandra Bouza at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Guatemalan singer Ricardo Arjona performs at 7 p.m. Information at vye.live/events.
• New-wave vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Matthew Wilder performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents rock band Lake 22 at 7:30 p.m. Information at live.axs.com.
Sunday
• Hip-hop, rap artist Precious Shordee will perform at noon on stageit.com.
• Pop group Belgian Asociality plays at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join RAEL for the Music of Genesis at 5:30 p.m. Information at live.axs.com.
• Enjoy jazz music with the Donald Harrison Jr. Quartet at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Joey DeFrancesco for jazz music at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• CU presents the Takacs Quartet through May 10. Information at cupresents.org.
Monday
• Indie folk pop duo Deer Fellow play at 12:30 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Irish singer-songwriter Sonia D will present an acoustic session at 12:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join jazz vocalist Ayelet Rose Gottlieb at 4 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Hip-hop, rap artist Rah-C will perform at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Country music musician Jill Jack plays at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative rock singer Sydney Sprague performs at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join British psychedelic rock musician Kavus Torabi at noon. Information: bandsintown.com.
• French cellist Gautier Capucon will perform at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Folk, pop artist Nelly’s Echo plays at 4 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join fiddler and singer Jess Wedden at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Wildstreet performs at at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Enjoy Celtic music with the Katie Jane Band at 8 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Enjoy soul music with Dom Pipkin and the Ikos at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Violinist Hannah Woolmer presents “Wednesday Wisdom” at 1 p.m. stageit.com.
• Join Canadian-Caribbean Kobo Town at 2 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Progressive metal band Jupiter Hollow will play at 4:30 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Country singer Dillon Carmichael will perform at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Folk band The Arcadian Wild plays at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.