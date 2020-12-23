Thursday
• World music group Sereesti & the Natives presents “A Xmas Eve Thang” at 10:30 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Hammered dulcimer artist Ted Yoder will present “Shadowlight Holiday Special” at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist Gary Lucas performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Budderside plays at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Ariana Saraha & Flight Behavior will play at 3:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join dance/electronic artist John David Black at 4:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Friday
• Violinist Hannah Woolmer presents “The Queen’s Christmas Speech” at 9 a.m. stageit.com.
• Join violinist Rachel Barton Pine for “Family Fridays” at 10:30 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Alternative/indie artist Nilo Rivers plays at 11:05 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Portuguese guitar player and singer Sergio Prazeres at 2 and 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Mak Grgic presents a classical guitar holiday music show at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Cashmere Williams plays smooth jazz at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• Join American jazz composer and pianist Ramsey Lewis for “Saturday Salon” at noon on stageit.com.
• Global infusion artist Aaron English performs at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pianist and singer Martin Kaye plays at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Guitarist Andy McKee performs at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Hip-hop duo The Palmer Squares present “The Nightmare After Christmas” at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Bassist and singer George Porter Jr. plays at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
Sunday
• Join Diane Birch for rock, soul and blues music at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Todd Snider combines Americana, alternative and folk music at 10 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• American composer Glenn Crytzer presents “The Music of 1927” at 12:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Country artist Mary Gauthier performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Keith Harkin will present a “Show for the Fans” at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join neo-folk artist Justin Trawick for “The Justin and Friends Show” at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Country artist Paige King Johnson presents “Nashville Meets London” at 11 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Punk and folk singer Frank Turner will play at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Singer and guitarist May Erlewine performs at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen plays at 5:30 p.m. Info at bandsintown.com.
• Join multi-instrumentalist Ivan Neville at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country music star Sara Evans presents “Closed Chaos” at 6:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join jazz duo Tuck & Patti at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Violinist Deni Bonet plays at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Booby Mahoney and the Seventh Son perform at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join folk artist Jaimee Harris at 5:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville Danika & the Jeb will play at noon and 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Bruvvy performs at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Join hip-hop singer-songwriter Ruchie Makswayne at 9:55 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Symphonic metal band The A.X.E. Project will play at noon on stageit.com.
• Rapper Lex the Hex Master performs at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Niki Kennedy plays at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join rock group GB Leighton at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Punk rock artist Patti Smith will play at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Compiled by Carlotta Olson, The Gazette