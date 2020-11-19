Thursday
• Join classical pianist Charlie Albright at 10 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Chris Barron, best known for being the lead singer of Spin Doctors, will perform at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Classical artist Brian Cheney and pianist Cathy Venable present “Music Theater Decades — The 1950s” at 5 p.m. stageit.com.
• Rock artist Greg Klyma plays at 5:50 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will host Open Stage: “Share Your Tunes on Zoom” at 7 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Pop artist Niki Kennedy performs at 9 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Laurie Berkner, best known for her work as a children’s musical artist, will present “Fan-Tastic Friday” at 11 a.m. on facebook.com/
laurieberknerband.
• Folk artist Gina Sobel plays at 4:15 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will host country music artist Rissi Palmer 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents pop band Coin at 7 p.m. Information at live.axs.com.
• Join rock band Escape the Fate at 7 p.m., $20-$50. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
• Enjoy 33 1/3’s Live Killer Queen Experience at 8 p.m., $10 and up. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
Saturday
• The Metropolitan Opera presents Sonya Yoncheva live from Berlin at 11 a.m. Cost is $20. Tickets at metstarslive.brightcove-services.com.
• Dance/electric artist Ben Rau performs at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join pop and blues artist Clare Free at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will host guitarist Dan Bern 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Pop band Sweet Crude plays at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents rock band Young the Giant. Information at live.axs.com.
Sunday
• County artist Kristie Kraus plays at 11 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Rock artist Sarah Donner presents “Preheat the Holidays” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will perform at 5 p.m. Information at facebook.com/waynewilkinsonjazzguitarist.
• Enjoy a blend of indie folk, pop and rock with The Accidentals at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join Michael Lington for Memphis soul music at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Indie artist Jenn Grinels will perform at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Join country artist Danny Kensy at 9 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Dutch electronic trio Dash Berlin will play at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join country singer Adam Warner at 5:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Vocal band Lake Street Drive performs at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Trance and progressive artist Avian Invasion plays at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Jazz pianist Jonas Myers will perform and take requests at 9 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join bluegrass duo Wood Willow at 11 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist Gary Lucas performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join keyboardist Scott Guberman at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Celtic Thunder, the Irish singing group known for its eclectic, theatrical style show, plays at 5:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop rock singer Jon McLaughlin performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band King Cardinal presents “Tunes on a Tuesday” at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Canadian singer-songwriter Catherine MacLellan performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Janet Devlin, a Northern Irish singer-songwriter, will perform at 1 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Vermont solo singer and guitarist Michael Stridsberg presents a “Stuck at Home” concert at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join country artist Tim McDonald for “Thanksgiving with TMac” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Plain White T’s plays at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.• American singer Tony Lucca, best known for his role on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” will play at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.