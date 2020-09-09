Thursday
• Chris Barron, best known for being the lead singer of Spin Doctors, will perform at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz pianist John Proulx will perform as part of the “St. Cecilia’s Virtual Piano Series” at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Country singer Margo Price plays at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Colorado singer-songwriter Sarah Slaton at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Enjoy the Elton John tribute show “Remember When Rock Was Young” at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join alternative metal band Baroness at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• R&B and soul artist Lucky Brown will play at 8 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Friday
• Guitarist Jerry Douglas presents “Friday Flux” at 1 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Join Daughtry for a live from-home concert during the Levitt in Your Living Room Virtual Concert Series at 7 p.m., $10, levittdenver.org.
• Enjoy an Old-Fashioned Hootenanny on Zoom at 7 p.m. Go to swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com for information.
• Greensky Bluegrass plays at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
Saturday
• The Metropolitan Opera presents Joyce DiDonato live from Barcelona at 11 a.m. Cost is $20. Tickets available at metstarslive.brightcove-services.com.
• Electronic punk duo Sleaford Mods will play at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Irish musician Ricky Warwick presents “Solo Songs & Stories Acoustic Show” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Progressive folk-rock group Frogbelly and Symphony perform at 4 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Rock musican Frank Palangi plays at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Dickie, with singer-songwriter Dick Prall and drummer Billy Barton, at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join folk rock artist Ike Reilly at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
Sunday
• Listen to folk music with The Glass Child at noon on stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents British singer-songwriter Dan Croll 1 p.m. Go to live.axs.com for information.
• Danish band Brothers Moving will play at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Cellist, singer and composer Mike Block performs at 5 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host blues artist Sunny War at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Enjoy “I Sing the Sax Electric” with dance and electronic music artist Noah Peterson at 7 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Singer and multi-instrumentalist Scott Law, known for his work with guitar and mandolin, will play at 5:20 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host singer-songwriter Sofie Mae at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join rock band Passafire during the Levitt in Your Living Room Virtual Concert Series at 6 p.m. on levittdenver.org/free-events.
• Folk musician Didirri performs at 6:30 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Virtual Home Sets presents country musician Jillian Jacqueline 7 p.m. Go to live.axs.com for information.
• Alternative/Americana band Late Season Blooms plays at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Tuesday
• Instrumental ensemble Snarky Puppy will play at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join keyboardist Scott Guberman at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk band the Sweet Lillies at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Country music singer Kendell Marvel presents “Virtual Honky Tonk Experience” at 6 p.m. Info at bandsintown.com.
• Emmy nominated composer Gary Stockdale will play a “Safe @Home” concert at 6:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• The Band of Heathens presents “Good Time Supper Club” at 6:30 p.m. Info at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Urban folk-jazz artist KJ Denhert plays at 4 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Vermont’s solo singer and guitarist Michael Stridsberg presents “Stuck at Home — The Online Concert Series” at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host country music artist Kayla Ray at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join American roots rock band Larkin Poe during the “Levitt in Your Living Room Virtual Concert Series” at 6 p.m. on levittdenver.org/free-events.
• Middleman Burr, a husband and wife duo, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock musician Adrian Conner will play at 8 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM