THURSDAY
• Guitarist Pete Lincoln will play “Songs & Memories 4” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Irish singing group Celtic Thunder plays at 3:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Ladama presents “Jazz on Your Green” concert at 5 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Join singer-songwriter Erick Baker for his “Noise in the Attic” livestream concert at 6 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Singer/storyteller from Longmont Wolf Loescher will play at 7 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• The Colorado Music Festival will host pianist Jan Lisiecki at 7:30 p.m. on coloradomusic festival.org.
FRIDAY
• Love Local will present studio player, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Mario Guini at 5 p.m. Go to tinyurl.com/yap2g92w for information.
• Join Nancy Douglass for inspirational music during her “Music for Peace and Hope” concert at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Celebrate Molly Brown’s 153rd birthday with a virtual event to benefit the Molly Brown House Museum, with music guest cellist, vocalist and pianist Neyla Pekarek at 7 p.m., $50-$150, advance tickets available at mollybrown.org.
• Country singer Victoria Bailey will present “Honky Tonk Happy Hour Single Release Party” at 8 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Piano player and composer Aarón Mendoza will play a Youtube live concert at 8:05 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints, a Seattle swing and country band, will play at 9 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
SATURDAY
• Southern rock band The Cadillac Three will play at 12:30 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• ’70s singer-songwriter Morgan James presents “Broadway Showtunes” at 1 p.m. stageit.com.
• Join the Boston Stream Party, a livestreaming music festival featuring Boston-based bands, at 3 p.m. For information, go to tinyurl.com/yawxcpzv.
• The Soul Music Celebration featuring Elissa Carmona and Morrisania Band Project will be at 5 p.m. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/yagsg5f6.
• Enjoy the folk music of Two Lions Band at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
SUNDAY
• Keith Harkin will present “Sunday Sessions” at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Enjoy an “Evening of Melody” with singer- songwriter Ty Hannah at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• “Giving in July” Facebook concert, presented by Wreaths Across America, will be held at 5 p.m. facebook.com/waahq.
• Common Fence Music presents a blend of indie folk, pop and rock with The Accidentals at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Jim Ridl, a pianist, composer and band leader, along with Kathy Ridl, will present “Couples in Harmony” at 5 p.m. Go to tinyurl.com/y9cv9uv6 for information.
• Join Nathan Aweau for jazz and Hawaiian music at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
MONDAY
• Canadian singer Luke McMaster will present “Motown Mondays” at 3 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join hip-hop artist Rob C Shadowlife at 3:10 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Della Mae will play at the “Kimber and Avril’s Fiddle Hoedown” at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live presents country singer Greg Blake at 6 p.m. on facebook.com/events/577240829895783.
• Join country music star Sara Evans for “Closet Chaos” at 6:30 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Slack key guitar and falsetto artist Bobby Moderow Jr. will play at 9 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
TUESDAY
• Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, an American rock band that mainly plays the music of the Grateful Dead, will perform at 3 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Dustin Lee Martin, a Nashville-based country/Southern rock singer, will perform at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Gary Stockdale will present “Safe @Home” Concert at 6:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Acoustic Tuesdays, presented by Colorado artists, will host Rocky Mountain Steel Band at 7 p.m. Go to tinyurl.com/y8trts7w for information.
• Cellist, singer and composer Mike Block will play at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
WEDNESDAY
• Join singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews at 5 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series presents American county singer Jack Ingram at 6 p.m. on raisingcanes.com/virtual entertainment.
• Roses from Bones, an indie folk project created by singer-songwriter Chris Fritz, will play at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join Middleman Burr, a husband and wife duo, at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Guitarist Terry Robb will play at 8 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Rock artist Groovy Judy presents “Woo Hoo Wednesday” at 8 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Rock band Lost in Vegas will play at 8:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.