Thursday
• Irish singer-songwriter Sonia D will present an acoustic session at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Latin singer Franco Sattamini will perform at 3:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Enjoy banjo, harmonica and singing with Frank and Allie Lee at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join five-piece rock and blues band Magnolia Boulevard at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Violinist Deni Bonet plays at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host an open stage at 7 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
Friday
• Jazz trombone player Nick Finzer plays at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join German-Italian singer Nevio Passaro at 12:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country duo The Horsenecks perform at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Kaylyn Marie presents her “At Work” single release show at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Alla Xula Elu for hip-hop and rap music at 6 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Electronic dance band The Crystal Method performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Saturday
• Violinist Joe Kye presents “CupOJoe” at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents rock band Cloud Nothings at 2 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.
• Urban folk-jazz artist KJ Denhert plays at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist Sami Letizia plays at 5:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Hip-hop artist Swerzie performs at 8:15 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Join Reverend Horton Heat for rockabilly music at 9 p.m. on stageit.com.
Sunday
• Indie rock band Parker Woodland performs at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join operatic pop singer-songwriter Michelle Sarasin at noon on stageit.com.
• English multi-instrumentalist Phil Beer plays at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Alternative, indie musician Linda Pitmon joins Steve Wynn at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will perform at 5 p.m. More info: facebook.com/ waynewilkinsonjazzguitarist.
• The Herlin Riley Quartet plays at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
Monday
• Singer and guitarist Tyler Alexis plays at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda performs at 4:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join folk rock band Kendra & the Bunnies at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Cellist Sarah Schoeffler hosts “The Orchestra Now” at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Bassist and musician Jett Edwards plays at 7:10 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Slack key guitar and falsetto artist Bobby Moderow Jr. performs at 9 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join pop group Virginia Gentlemen at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Country artist Mason Lively plays at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Ilene Angel will host a living room concert at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo Danika & the Jeb will play at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join punk band Snailmate at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• CU presents “Virtual Faculty Tuesdays” faculty and student chamber music at 7:30 p.m. More info: cupresents.org.
Wednesday
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “Murder on the Orient Express” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Crowded House plays at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Dobro player Anders Beck performs at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• CU presents Pendulum New Music featuring special guests Nois Saxophone Quartet and Ivalas Quartet at 7:30 p.m. More info: cupresents.org.
• Virtual Home Sets presents rock artist Liz Phair at 8 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.
• Guitarist Chris Cain plays at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.