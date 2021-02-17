Thursday

• Alternative and indie artist Brooke Bentham plays at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Join country band Granville Automatic at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Guitarist Pete Lincoln will play “Songs & Memories” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.

• London rock band The Survival Code will perform at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Indie rock band The Restless Age plays at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Join guitarist John David Black at 4:30 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Damian McGinty, a member of Celtic Thunder, plays at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Bluegrass and folk rock band Trampled by Turtles performs at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

Friday

• Folk singer Charlie Limm performs at 11:30 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• German-Italian pop singer-songwriter Nevio Passaro will perform at 12:45 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Folk rock artist Pearse McGloughlin plays at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• American-Canadian singer Rufus Wainwright presents “Take All My Loves — Shakespeare Sonnets” at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Rapper ABK will perform at 6 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.

• Join Colorado Springs father and daughter duo Joe and Katie Uveges at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at goldroomlive.com.

• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host bluegrass musician Peter Rowan at 7 p.m. Tickets at swallowhillmusic.org.

• Death metal band Gatecreeper plays at 7 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.

• Virtual Home Sets presents hip-hop and rap artist Symba at 8 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.

Saturday

• Join American roots rock band Larkin Poe at 9 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Blues musician Arthur J. Labrique will play at noon on stageit.com.

• Dance and electronic band Static Dress performs at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Sludge metal band Crowbar plays at 2 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.

• 1970s singer-songwriter Morgan James presents “Oh Canada” at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Country artist Caleb Caudle will perform at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Danika & the Jeb, an acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, Tenn., will play at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Dance, electronic and global fusion band Desert Dwellers performs at 6:15 and 8:45 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Join jazz saxophonist Eric Darius at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.

Sunday

• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for a concert at 9 a.m. on stageit.com.

• Flutist Catherine Ramirez performs at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.

• Rock artist Sarah Donner presents “Winter Songs” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Pianist Daniel Roberts will perform “Gershwin, Chopin, Brazilian and More” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host singer and guitarist Wolf van Elfmand at 3 p.m. Tickets at swallowhillmusic.org.

• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will perform at 5 p.m. More info: facebook.com/ waynewilkinsonjazzguitarist.

• Neo-folk artist Amythyst Kiah performs at 6 p.m. More info: at bandsintown.com.

• Singer and multi-instrumentalist Grant-Lee Phillips plays at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.

Monday

• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda performs at 4:45 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Join country artist Ginger Cowgirl at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.

Tuesday

• Folk/rock musician Jason Manns will play at 10:10 a.m. on stageit.com.

• Join hip-hop artist Rob C Shadowlife at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.

• CU presents “Virtual Faculty Tuesdays” with Flamenco Jazz Fusion at 7:30 p.m. More info: cupresents.org.

Wednesday

• Classical vocalist Gemma Turner performs at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.

• Join guitarist Jeff Peterson at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.

