Thursday
• Alternative and indie artist Brooke Bentham plays at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join country band Granville Automatic at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist Pete Lincoln will play “Songs & Memories” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• London rock band The Survival Code will perform at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Indie rock band The Restless Age plays at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join guitarist John David Black at 4:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Damian McGinty, a member of Celtic Thunder, plays at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Bluegrass and folk rock band Trampled by Turtles performs at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Folk singer Charlie Limm performs at 11:30 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• German-Italian pop singer-songwriter Nevio Passaro will perform at 12:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk rock artist Pearse McGloughlin plays at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• American-Canadian singer Rufus Wainwright presents “Take All My Loves — Shakespeare Sonnets” at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rapper ABK will perform at 6 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
• Join Colorado Springs father and daughter duo Joe and Katie Uveges at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at goldroomlive.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host bluegrass musician Peter Rowan at 7 p.m. Tickets at swallowhillmusic.org.
• Death metal band Gatecreeper plays at 7 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents hip-hop and rap artist Symba at 8 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.
Saturday
• Join American roots rock band Larkin Poe at 9 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Blues musician Arthur J. Labrique will play at noon on stageit.com.
• Dance and electronic band Static Dress performs at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Sludge metal band Crowbar plays at 2 p.m. Tickets at ticketweb.com.
• 1970s singer-songwriter Morgan James presents “Oh Canada” at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country artist Caleb Caudle will perform at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Danika & the Jeb, an acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, Tenn., will play at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Dance, electronic and global fusion band Desert Dwellers performs at 6:15 and 8:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join jazz saxophonist Eric Darius at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Sunday
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for a concert at 9 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Flutist Catherine Ramirez performs at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock artist Sarah Donner presents “Winter Songs” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will perform “Gershwin, Chopin, Brazilian and More” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host singer and guitarist Wolf van Elfmand at 3 p.m. Tickets at swallowhillmusic.org.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will perform at 5 p.m. More info: facebook.com/ waynewilkinsonjazzguitarist.
• Neo-folk artist Amythyst Kiah performs at 6 p.m. More info: at bandsintown.com.
• Singer and multi-instrumentalist Grant-Lee Phillips plays at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
Monday
• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda performs at 4:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join country artist Ginger Cowgirl at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Tuesday
• Folk/rock musician Jason Manns will play at 10:10 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Join hip-hop artist Rob C Shadowlife at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• CU presents “Virtual Faculty Tuesdays” with Flamenco Jazz Fusion at 7:30 p.m. More info: cupresents.org.
Wednesday
• Classical vocalist Gemma Turner performs at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join guitarist Jeff Peterson at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
Carlotta Olson, The Gazette