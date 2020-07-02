THURSDAY
• Guitarist Pete Lincoln will play “Songs & Memories 3” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Chris Barron, best known for being the lead singer of Spin Doctors, will perform at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Mexican singer and indie music producer Cheko Ruiz will play at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join guitarist Sharon Isbin and percussionist Jisu Jung for a celebration of women in music as part of the Colorado Music Festival at 7:30 p.m. on coloradomusicfestival.org.
• The Higher, an American pop band, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Alternative indie band King Youngblood will play the “Nectar Virtual Concert Series” at 9 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
FRIDAY
• Los Horizon, a progressive metal band from Sweden, will play at 8 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Musician Chase Coleman will present a virtual concert at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join comedian Hannibal Amir Buress at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• R&B and soul artist Ava Lemert will present her “Ava’s FriYAY Night Live Show” at 9 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints, a Seattle band, will play at 9 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
SATURDAY
• Young Irish tenor Paul Byrom will perform songs from the stage and screen at 11 a.m. stageit.com.
• Mezzo soprano Tanisha L. Anderson will present the “Sound of Liberty” livestream concert at 2 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join The Killin’ Time Band at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Wolf Loescher, a singer/storyteller from Longmont, will play at 7 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
SUNDAY
• Shred Kelly will present “it’s Like a Rising Sun” album release concert at 11 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Striking Matches, guitarists/songwriters Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis, will play at 1 p.m. stageit.com.
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “Baroque and Roll” at 2 p.m. stageit.com.
• Christian pop rock band Render the Hearts will play at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join saxophonist Michael Lington for a request show at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Singer Tony Lucca, best known for his role on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” will play at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
MONDAY
• Hear Ruthie Collins as she blends the vulnerable, the volatile and the serene in her music at 4:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• “Monday Nights” will host Beth Bombara, a singer from Michigan, at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join country artist Sara Evans for “Closet Chaos” at 6:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Waxahatchee, an indie music project formed by singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, will play at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
TUESDAY
• Banjo player Curtis Eller will play “Durham from the Heart” at 11 a.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• DJ Behrouz will present “Love is in the Air Live Stream” at 1 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Join singer and pianist Todd Alsup for a special-request live concert at 5 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Ilene Angel will host a living room concert at 6 p.m.on stageit.com.
• Folk music group Goodnight Moonshine will be live on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• “Siren Songs — a Birthday Party Concert” will be hosted by Jenn Grinels and Merideth Kaye Clark at 6:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
WEDNESDAY
• PAO will play a “Come to my Home” candlelight concert at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• County artist Todd Hurst will play “Songs from the Couch” at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Ukulelist Cynthia Lin will present “5@5 Instagram Live Show” at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk singer Peter Mulvey will host an American Cancer Society benefit show at 6 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• IAmDynamite, a duo with Christopher Martin and Chris Phillips, will play at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join indie/country band Blue Honey for “Whiskey Wednesdays” at 7 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Liquid Circus will perform at 9 p.m. on stageit.com.