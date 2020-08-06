Thursday
• Join Dutch singer Maan at 1 and 3 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Alicia Stockman, who connects her audiences through memories, experiences and stories, will play at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Fabiana Cantilo, an Argentine singer- songwriter, will play at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk singer and multi-instrumentalist John McCutcheon at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Kevin Gordon’s songs are drawn from his experiences growing up in the South. Hear him play at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Singer Laine Hardy, season 17 winner of “American Idol,” will perform at 6:30 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Former band member of Caedmon’s Call, Derek Webb, will play at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
Friday
• Predator Dub Assassins will play at 11 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• The Corran Quartet will host a garden concert at 11:30 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Dark Sarah, a Finnish metal band, will team up with Crimson Sun at noon on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• County music singer Annie Brobst will host her “#TheHouseTour3” at 4 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join children’s music songwriter and singer Justin Roberts at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Jazz 93.5 will host the “Jazz in Your Garden” series with Hennessy 6 at 7 p.m. Go to gssepiscopal.org/music/musicjazz-concerts for information.
• Greensky Bluegrass will perform at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
Friday-Saturday
• Join Elton John at 10 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
Saturday
• South African rock band Prime Circle will play at 11 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join jazz vocalist and guitarist Allan Harris at noon on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Country rock band Raquel & the Wildflowers will play a “Freedom Park Summer Quarantine” concert at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, Danika & the Jeb, will play 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Reggae, soul and funk band SunDub will host the “Virtual Vacation Festival” at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Sunday
• Keith Harkin will present “Sunday Sessions” at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Punk and folk singer Frank Turner will perform at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will play at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• French-born musician Laurie Berkner, best known for her work as a children’s musical artist, will play along with the Laurie Berkner Band at 3 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join country singer Marcy Grace for “Songbird Sundays” at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live hosts Lyons-based musical group Taarka at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Former Mickey Mouse Club member Tony Lucca, will host “All Request Sunday” at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Monday
• Hear Ruthie Collins as she blends the vulnerable, the volatile and the serene in her music at 4:30 p.m. Info: bandsintown.com.
• Join Della Mae as part of the “Kimber and Avril’s Fiddle Hoedown” at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Tuesday
• Join jazz vocalist and guitarist Allan Harris for “Harlem After Dark, Unplugged” at 5:30 p.m.Info: bandsintown.com.
• Mirah, a New York-based musician, will perform at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Mandolinist and guitarist Nick Dunbar will play at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Singer/storyteller from Longmont, Wolf Loescher, will play at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Rock band Plain White T’s will host the “Wednesday Club — Fan Voted Set List” at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live hosts Nashville singer Liz Longley at 6 p.m. on swallowhill music-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join lead singer of the alternative rock band Tonic, Emerson Hart, for the “We’re Together Wednesday Request Show” at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Guitarist Terry Robb will play at 8 p.m. Info at bandsintown.com.