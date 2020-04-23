Multiple days
• Join the Colorado Symphony Virtual Music Tour and relive some of the best audio-only classical recordings from past few seasons at 6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays at tinyurl.com/ufon7vs.
• Enjoy Reggae Jamz every Sunday at 8-8:30 p.m. with Paul Anthony’s “Social Distance Sundays” on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• “Live from Home” hosted by Ticketmaster, with daily livestreams from your favorite artists; ticketmaster.com.
• Amanda Shires and husband Jason Isbell have been performing live daily on YouTube. Shows start at 4:30 p.m. at youtube.com/user/hollyhoohooo/videos.{/span}
Thursday
• Shut In & Sing series will feature Anthony D’ Amato, Liz Longley, Chris Freeman (of Parsonfield) and Oshima Brothers. Show starts at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Bring your blanket, your dinner or whatever you want and join American folk singer Raye Zaragoza at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Caro Pierotto’s singing has been described as “a prayer that goes straight to the heart.” Hear her perform at 8 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• SPACE will be streaming a live performance from Tony Lucca at 6 p.m., followed by a set from Jay Nash at 7p.m. Watch at facebook.com/evanstonspace.
Friday
• Nashville Music City will host Craig Morgan at 3 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Hangin’ at Home with 117 Instagram Live Series, with Honey County, 117’s Zach Farnum will host the livestreams on Instagram, @zachfarnum, starting at 5 p.m.
• Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series presents reggae singer Bankie Banx at 7 p.m. on raisingcanes.com/virtualentertainment.
• Country singer Brandon Stansell shares his story about life growing up in Tennessee in songs. Show starts at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Twitch’s free virtual musical festival on Friday and Saturday features The Struts, NETTA, Flora Cash and Hanson. Donations will benefit MusiCares. For more info, visit Loop.tv.
Saturday
• Join Devin Townsend, a Canadian musician, songwriter and producer at 1 p.m. for his Quarantine Concert Series No. 2 on stageit.com.
• Branden & James, an Australian cellist and American operatic tenor, will take requests and play a few favorites at 5 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Becky Warren, Carried Elin, Edie Carey & Amber Darland will be featured on the Shut In & Sing series beginning at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• The Grammy Museum is releasing its digital public program with singer Ben Platt. To watch, visit grammymuseum.org/museum-at-home.
Sunday
• Shut In & Sing series will feature Kirby Brown, Connor Garvey, Ana Egge, Ordinary Elephant, Giri & Uma Peters and more. Show starts at 10 a.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Join acoustic artist Arsena Schroeder for volume two of Cabin Fever Solo Jams at 4 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• The Dollyrots, a husband and wife punk rock band, will play at 5 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
Monday
• Hangin’ at Home with 117 Instagram Live Series, with Scooter Brown, 117’s Zach Farnum will host the live streams on Instagram, @zachfarnum, starting at 5 p.m.
• Melanie Horsnell, singer-songwriter from New South Wales, Australia, will present a tiny house concert and 6:45 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
Tuesday
• UnCancelled Music Festival featuring FB Sound Check — Magupi Live Set at 3 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• American pop rock singer-songwriter John McLaughlin will play at 7 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
Wednesday
• Shut In & Sing series with The Ballroom Thieves, Dylan LeBlanc, Nini Camps and Dayna Krutz in a two-hour show starting at 1 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Hangin’ at Home with 117 Instagram Live Series, with Paul Bogart, 117’s Zach Farnum will host the live streams on Instagram, @ zachfarnum, starting at 5 p.m.
• Jesse Labelle meshes modern country music with classic country lyricism at 6 p.m. on facebook.com/jesselabellemusic.
• Celeste Kellogg will hold a Quarantine Concert at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.