Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 63F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.