Thursday
• Join rock performer Tanya True at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock artist Dante Mazzetti performs at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• The Beatles tribute band Studio Two will play at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Multi-genre, multi-instrumentalist musician Stephen Saletta performs at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country artist Cory Jackson plays at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Moon Taxi performs at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host “Open Stage: Share Your Tunes” on Zoom at 7 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• Join folk singer Raye Zaragoza at 7:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Thursday-Friday
• Join contemporary Christian rock band Tenth Avenue North at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
Friday
• Hip-hop group Zweierpash plays at 9 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pop singer Sub Urban will perform at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda performs at 4:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Singer and ukulele player Victoria Vox will perform at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Enjoy “Double Vision: the Foreigner Experience” at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Folk band The Rough & Tumble will play at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Metalcore band We Came as Romans will perform at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join hip-hop/rap artist MoneyHillCasino at 8:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
Saturday
• Rock band Skerryvore plays at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join American jazz composer and pianist Ramsey Lewis for “Songs from the In Crowd” at noon on stageit.com.
• Folk singing group The Young’uns will perform at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Country artist Alyssa Trahan plays at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Latin folk singer Gina Chavez performs at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host “Rock, Paper, Scissors” with Harry Tuft, Janet Feder and Rich Moore on guitar and other instruments at 7 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• Join rock band Ohmme at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative band Tape Deck Mountain plays at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Chamber choir Phoenix Chorale performs at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Enjoy classical music with Symphony Tacoma at 8:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Sunday
• R&B and soul artist Amba Tremain will perform at 9 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Easy listening artist John Stringer plays at 10 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join hip-hop artist Precious Shordee at noon on stageit.com.
• Robert Phillips will present a classical guitar recital at 12:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Enjoy country music with Chris Buck Band at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• The Brian Setzer Orchestra tribute band Rock This Town Orchestra will play at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Rock band The Decemberists will play at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join funk jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Taylor John Williams will perform at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Sonia D will present an Irish folk songs acoustic session at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Tuesday
• Folk/rock musician Jason Manns will play at 11:10 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Join country singer Tracy Lawrence at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• Singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb will play country and folk music at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop singer Autumn Knight performs at 6:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Central City Opera will present the 2021 Theatre of Dreams Gala Virtual Concert at 7 p.m. Registration: centralcityopera.org/gala.