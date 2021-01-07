Thursday
• Guitarist Pete Lincoln will play Songs & Memories No. 15 at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Janet Devlin, a Northern Irish singer-songwriter, will perform at 1 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk band Lord Huron plays at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join Dean Martin impersonator Drew Anthony for “Frank and Dean are Back” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Alive at the Bluebird presents country music with Gary Burr and Georgia Middleman and soft rock with Jim Photoglo at 6:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop music group Alexis and the Samurai will perform at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Friday
• Folk band AJ Lee & Blue Summit play at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join hip hop artist Rob C Shadowlife at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Trumpeter Chris Botti performs at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will present an old-fashioned hootenanny at 7 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents Mike Garson’s “A Bowie Celebration” at 7 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.
• Rock band Sevendust plays at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• Rock band Woodship performs at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join alternative/indie group Raf and O at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Heavy metal band Avatar plays at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• ’70s singer-songwriter Morgan James will perform at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Canadian singer Mario Pelchat at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist Sami Letizia plays at 5:05 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Damn the Torpedoes for a tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at 6 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host folk music artist Joan Baez at 6:30 p.m. on swallowhill music-eb.ticketfly.com.
Sunday
• Listen to folk music with The Glass Child at 12:15 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Firebrand Music presents English multi-instrumentalist Phil Beer at 12:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join jazz artist Joanna Wallfisch at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Canadian guitarist Colin Linden performs at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Saxophonist Michael Lington will play music of The Beatles at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country blues singer Charlie Parr will perform at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• German folk group Milky Chance performs at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock artist Adrian Connor plays at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Double bassist William Parker performs at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative indie artist Oceanator will play at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative rock singer Sydney Sprague performs at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com..
Tuesday
• Guitarist Gary Lucas performs at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• County artist Kirstie Kraus plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Blues guitarist and singer Rory Block presents a home concert at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join fiddler Lissa Schneckenburger at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative/Americana band Late Season Blooms play at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz pianist Jonas Myers will perform at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• These Fine Moments will play a blend of folk, pop and depression music at 9 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Blues guitarist Dom Martin performs at 10 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join violinist Justin Curry at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Canadian violinist Alexandre Da Costa plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Country singer Megan Katarina performs at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join pop artist Niki Kennedy at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
