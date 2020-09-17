Thursday
• Pop band Peach Pit performs at noon on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Scottish rock band Scared Paws plays at noon. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Join folk punk and punk rock musician Tim Barry for a “Requests and New Songs” show at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live hosts musician, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Stelth Ulvang at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Singer-songwriter Michael McDermott plays at 6:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Singer-songwriter Kevin Morby plays at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
Friday
• The Pic and Bow, with guitarist Charles David Smart and violinist/vocalist Michelle Gawith, perform at 10 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Eli Lev presents “Folk Friday Livestream” at 5 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live hosts rock band Specific Ocean at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join Danish-American violinist, composer and two-time Grammy Award winner Mads Tolling for a harvest concert at 9 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kerri Watt presents a “Let’s Stay Home Tonight” concert at 9 p.m. on stageit.com.
Saturday
• Join Sheryl Crow for “Songs From the Big Green Barn” at 11 a.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, Tenn., Danika & the Jeb plays at noon on stageit.com.
• Junkyard presents an acoustic livestream concert at 2 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live hosts avant-garde jazz artist Shanti Lalita at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Funk, hip hop band Rare Essence presents a 45th anniversary concert at 8 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Aaron Jacobs Productions hosts “Summer Swing Nights” at 8:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Saturday-Sunday
• Join the iHeart Radio Music Festival 2020 with Bon Jovi, Coldpay, Usher and more at 7 p.m. on live.axs.com.
Sunday
• Easy-listening musician John Stringer plays at 11 a.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Contemporary Christian singer Sara Groves presents a “Reclaiming Faith Virtual Concert” at 5 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live hosts Celtic artists Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Hawaiian musician Nathan Aweau plays at 7 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Fiddler Peter Knight joins percussionist Sacha Trochet and guitarist Roger Flack for a Gigspanner Big Band concert at 1 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Join country duo The Dryes at 5 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live hosts guitarist David Starr at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Folk artist Ben Balmer plays at 6 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Join DJ Jamy for “Electric Monday” at 9 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Grammy-nominated folk singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier presents the “Courtyard Concert Series” at 10:45 a.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist Gary Lucas performs at 1 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Elle Sera plays at 3 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Keyboardist Scott Guberman presents “The Creekside Music Hall Show” at 4 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Russian post-punk band Motorama plays at 5 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Blues guitarist and singer Rory Block presents a home concert at 5:30 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live hosts folk artist Shilo Gold at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join rock band King Cardinal for “Tunes on a Tuesday” at 7 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday-Wednesday
• Celtic Thunder, an Irish singing group known for its eclectic, theatrical style, plays at 3:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• Dom Pipkin at the Ikos presents “Piano Joys Live” at 2 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live hosts Denver band The Milk Blossoms, combining ukulele, expressive beatboxing and piano, at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Dance/electronic musician Alex Di Leo hosts a “Homesick Release Show” at 5 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Plain White T’s presents “The Wednesday Club — Fan Voted Set List” at 6 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
• Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter Devendra Banhart plays at 7 p.m. More info at bandsintown.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM