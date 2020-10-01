Thursday
• Join Janita for soul music and smooth jazz at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• The 19th Street Band presents “The Health & Happiness Show” with folk music at 3:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Liz Bills will play at 5 p.m. Info available at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk/rock band Roanoke at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
Friday
• Join violinist Rachel Barton Pine for “Family Fridays” at 10:30 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host country artist Lilly Hiatt at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Singer and guitarist David Ryan Harris plays at 8 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• The Shutups, and alternative/indie band will perform at 9 p.m. Info at bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• Neo-folk artist Amythyst Kaih presents “Shout & Shine” at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Trance, techno and progressive music duo Cosmic Gate plays at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host singer-songwriter Diana Jones at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Rapper Pitbull presents “Live & Timeless” at 9 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Sunday
• Join Dave Ricketts for live classical guitar music at noon. Info at bandsintown.com.
• Gospel and soul artist TolumiDE presents “Suya Soul Sundays” at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk singer Wolf Van Elfmand at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Saxophonist Noah Peterson plays at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• R&B/soul group Brasstracks will perform at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Heavy hardcore rock band Sheer Terror plays at 4:55 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk artist Jaimee Harris at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join folk artist Jay Nash for “Monday Nights Live” at 7 p.m. Info at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join CMAT as part of Ireland Music Week at 1 p.m. Info available at bandsintown.com.
• Country artist Krystal King will play at 2:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host So Flo Blues Boogie Duo featuring JP Soars and Rockin’ Jake at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Rock band King Cardinal presents “Tunes on a Tuesday” at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• William Fitzsimmons, whose music has been featured on “Grey’s Anatomy,” will play at 3 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Vermont solo singer and guitarist Michael Stridsberg will present “Stuck at Home” online concert series at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host guitarist Terry Robb at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join rockabilly band The Empty Pockets at 7 p.m. Info at bandsintown.com.
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM