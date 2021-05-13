Thursday
• Pianist Marco Benevento will play at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join country artist Tim McDonald at 6 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Folk singer Langhorne Slim performs at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Jazz artist Max Ribner will play at 7 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Join folk musician Gaby Castro at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Rock and roll band Nehoda will play at 7 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
Friday
• Join hip-hop/rap artist Swigga Geovanni at 9 a.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Acoustic rock musician Oliver Sean performs at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Classic soul artist Nathalie Miranda performs at 4:45 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• R&B and soul artist Orion Sun will play at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Sonya Jevette performs at 6 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Join folk artist The Bones of J.R. Jones at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• Join Cuban pianist Dayramier Gonzalez at 11 a.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Global infusion artist Aaron English performs at noon. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Jazz band New Orleans Nightcrawlers will play at 3:50 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Join country artist Anna LaPrad at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville Danika & the Jeb will play 6 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Rock artist Stevie Redstone performs at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Sunday
• Country singer Gretchen Peters will perform at noon. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join rock band Lagwagon at 1 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Folk singer Mairi Campbell performs at 2 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Singer-songwriter Daniella Katzier will present a variety of vocal approaches, from gypsy-jazz inspired blues to Americana folk to East Coast funk and soul, during Swallow Hill Virtual Live at 3 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• Rock musician Sarah Donner plays at 4 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Join country artist Health Sanders at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Join German composer and pianist Martin Kohlstedt at noon. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Irish singer-songwriter Sonia D will present an acoustic session at 1:30 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Singer and guitarist Tyler Alexis plays at 3 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Rock artist Trevor Finlay presents “#MondayFunday” at 3 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join rock musician Jeff Lane at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Keyboardist Scott Guberman plays at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join rock artist Just Joe at 10 a.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Folk and rock musician Jason Manns will play at 11:10 a.m. stageit.com.
• Guitarist Gary Lucas performs at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join the Aeolus Quartet for classical music at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Italian folk rock singer Giulia Millanta performs at 5 p.m. stageit.com.
• Join “The Rude Blues Jam” with house band and open mic at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.
Wednesday
• Folk duo the Askew Sisters will play at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Irish singing group Celtic Thunder performs at 5 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Join country artist Tom Wurth at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist Jeff Peterson plays at 6 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Country singer and songwriter Caylee Hammack performs at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic rock music artist Dusty Grant plays at 7:30 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.