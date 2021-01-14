Thursday
• Join singer and multi-instrumentalist Louise Goffin at 11 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Luka State plays at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Country musician Don Schlitz performs at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk artist Christopher Mark Jones plays at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Damian McGinty, a member of Celtic Thunder, will play at 7 p.m. stageit.com.
• Join rock band the Iguanas at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Friday
• Blues musician Arthur J. Labrique will play at noon on stageit.com.
• Country singer and guitarist Doug Seegers performs at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Peter Hook & the Light plays at 1.p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “Friday Fun” at 2 p.m. stageit.com.
• Guitarist David Doucet plays at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Fiddler band Michot’s Melody Makers performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Saturday
• Join Tunes with Tim for “We’re All Human” album release for kids and families at 10 a.m. Tickets at tuneswithtim.com.
• Global infusion artist Aaron English performs at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Irish musician Ricky Warwick presents “I Don’t Feel at Home” lockdown acoustic show at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Alternative, indie band Chaser Eight performs at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join pianist David Korevaar and violinist Chas Wetherbee at 7 p.m. on tinyurl.com/y5xzznoc.
• Keyboardist Bob Malone plays at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Sunday
• Christian and gospel singer Denise Rosier performs at 10 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Indie rock band Mel Bryant & the Mercy Makers play at 11 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join rock artist Innocent Tyler at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Alternative, indie musician Linda Pitmon joins Steve Wynn at 3 and 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk artist Benny Bleu plays at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join saxophonist Dean James for “Smooth Sundays” at 4:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• County artist Kirstie Kraus plays at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join punk music artist Jaret Reddick at 3:05 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Canadian singer Mario Pelchat will perform at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Alternative rock singer Sydney Sprague presents “A Case of the Monday’s” at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join country music band Herrick at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Hip-hop artist Buddy Bryckz performs at 8:35 p.m. on stageit.com.
Tuesday
• Join folk and rock singer Jason Masi at 3:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Keyboardist Scott Guberman performs at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Kyle Hancharick plays at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join pop band My Silent Bravery at 6:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Alternative/Americana band Late Season Blooms plays at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Neo-folk artist Justin Trawick presents “Tuesdays with Justin” at 10 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Canadian violinist Alexandre Da Costa plays at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Niki Kennedy will play at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Hip-hop artist Airic performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock musician Jeff Lane presents “Jeff’s Garage Wednesdays” at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join Middleman Burr, a husband and wife folk duo, at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Acoustic rock music artist Dusty Grant will perform at 7:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.