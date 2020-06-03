THURSDAY
• Children’s entertainer and musician Bill Harley will present a miniconcert at 11 a.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Pete Lincoln will play “Songs and Memories” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Relax with chamber music by Palaver Strings at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Country music artist Sherrie Austin will perform at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Enjoy some banjo playing, harmonica and singing with Frank and Allie Lee at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Whitney, a Chicago band, will play at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
FRIDAY
• Tim Burgess, lead singer of the Charlatans, will play at 1 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Virtually Green Note … in the Round presents Dar Williams, Erin McKeown and Cara Luft at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• British soul singer Don-E will play at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• RCA recording artist Ryan Hurd will play at 2 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Considered “the Bela Fleck of the hammered dulcimer,” Ted Yoder will at “Friday Night Livestream” at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Larkin Poe’s Home Sweet Home Tour: Request Show will begin at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/ live-stream-concerts.
• Raheem DeVaughn will join the “First Fridays Ladies Night Virtual Concert” at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
SATURDAY
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will perform Chopin, Rachmaninov, Moszkowsi and more at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Australian musician Katie Cole will play live from home at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Lethal Dose will host a tribute to the Chicagoland band Mudvayne at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Christian hip-hop and R&B artist J. Conic will present “Nonstop Release Party” at 6:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join singer-songwriter and guitarist Trevor Hall for the “A Night in the Village Livestream” at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• The Blood Moon Howlers, a psychedelic, swampy neo-noir blues/rock band, will play at 8 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
SUNDAY
• Join Ben Wylen for his “YouTube #StayHome with Me Live Stream” at noon. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• The Dollyrots, a husband and wife punk rock band, will play at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• American rock band Steel Panther will play at 3 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Jazz musician Dmitri Matheny will host “Quarantunes 3: Live from Lockdown” at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• The Sunday Shut-in Concert will host Darin & Brooke Aldridge at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• American indie/roots band Dispatch will present “Live from Out There” at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
MONDAY
• Join the Houston Bernard Band at 2 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Former Blitzkid lead singer Argyle Goolsby will present “ACWNN Live” at 3 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Hear Ruthie Collins as she blends the vulnerable, the volatile and the serene in her music at 4:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Sami Chohfil will host a “Birthday Party Celebration with Fans” at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Melanie Horsnell, singer-songwriter from New South Wales, Australia, will present a tiny house concert at 6:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
TUESDAY
• Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, an American rock band that mainly plays the music of the Grateful Dead, will perform at 3 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join DJ Denny Oh for “Terrible Tuesday Emo-nite Live” at 5 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Hailey James, a 16-year old from Minnesota, will present “Lowertown Live” at 5 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Indie artist Jenn Grinels will perform at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
WEDNESDAY
• American indie rock band Susto will play at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers will present the Cabin Fever Virtual Tour at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Celeste Kellogg will hold a quarantine concert at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Clint Black for the “Blacktop Live” show at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Singer/storyteller from Longmont Wolf Loescher will play at 7 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Eva Under Fire, a group of inspirational musicians, will perform at 7 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.