Thursday
• Join harpist Maeve Gilchrist at 2:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will play at 3:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join guitarist Gary Hoey at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host Open Stage: Share Your Tunes on Zoom at 7 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• Pop/jazz singer and trombone player Aubrey Logan performs at 7 p.m. More information: bandsintown.com.
• Country artist Casey Ahern will sing at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Irish indie rock band Pillow Queens will perform at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join jazz pianist Brad Mehldau at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk duo Harbottle & Jonas will play at 1:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic rock musician Oliver Sean performs at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative indie band TV Saints will play at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join jazz guitarist Zacc Harris at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• Nigerian guitarist and singer Femi Leye performs at noon on stageit.com.
• “Back in Black: The True AC/DC Experience” will be streamed at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Heavy metal band Burcher Babies will play at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Join funk, soul and groove dance band Collective Groove at 6 p.m. Tickets: stargazerstheatre.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host folk/blues singer and guitarist Chris Smither at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• Join Taj Mahal & Fantastic Negrito for blues music at 7 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
Sunday
• Celebrate spring with kids’ musician Laurie Berkner and her “Springtime Party” family concerts at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets: live.laurieberkner.com.
• Multi-instrumental quartet JigJam plays at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson will play at 5 p.m. More info: facebook.com/ waynewilkinsonjazzguitarist.
• Canadian singer Theo Tams will perform at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pop singer Madison VanDenburg performs at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Folk rock artist Taylor John Williams plays at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Monday
• Irish singer-songwriter Sonia D will present an acoustic session at 12:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join country and pop singer Carolina East at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative band Daysormay plays at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Singer and multi-instrumentalist Scott Law will perform at 5:20 p.m. More information: bandsintown.com.
• Join folk acoustic fingerstyle guitarist Stevie Coyle at 8:25 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Folk/rock musician Jason Manns will play at 10:10 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop duo Everything But the Girl performs at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Sally Olson presents a Carpenters tribute concert at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pop/rock singer Nick Fradiani will present “My Idol Journey: An Encore Performance” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop band My Silent Bravery performs at 6:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join “The Rude Blues Jam” with house band and open mic at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.
• CU presents “Virtual Faculty Tuesdays” with Michael Thornton and flute, harp and horn ensemble Trio Arcadi at 7:30 p.m. More info: cupresents.org.
Wednesday
• Classical pianist Edward Chilvers will play at 10 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Bongeziwe Mabandla will perform at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pop singer Grace Davies will perform at 12:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Alternative indie band Goan Dogs will play at 12:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join Japor for rock music at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Alternative Routes plays at 6 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.