Thursday
• Country music artist Kalie Shorr performs at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Parker Arts presents Liz Callaway in a virtual “Home for the Holidays” at 5 p.m. Tickets: parkerarts.org.
• Virtual Home Sets presents indie rock artist Courtney Barnett at 6 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.
• Join vocalist Molly Tuttle at 6 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Pop rock artist Ron Pope performs at 6:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will present “Open Stage — Share Your Tunes on Zoom” at 7 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Rock band Said the Whale plays at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Pop artist Luke Concannon performs at 11:30 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join Trans-Siberian Orchestra for “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” livestream concert at 6 p.m. Tickets: trans-siberian.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will present Acoustic Eidolon at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Hip-hop and rap artist Airic performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents rock band Barenaked Ladies at 7 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.
• Bluegrass and hip-hop band Head for the Hills will host a “Virtual Holiday Concert Experience” at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
Friday-Sunday
• Join the virtual Winter Solstice Fest with an international lineup of musicians, artists, visionary speakers, Indigenous elders and more. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y3nxfrkx.
Saturday
• Join the Skinnamarink with Sharon & Randi and friends, at 1 p.m. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y2hglg5b.
• Virtual Concerts Series presents adult contemporary artist Josh Grobin at 2 p.m. Tickets: ticketliquidator.com.
• New England rock band Four Year Strong will present its 13th annual holiday show at 4 p.m. Tickets: livestream.fouryearstrong.com.
• Reggae group Slackers will host a holiday show at 5:45 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will present alternative country artist Michelle Malone at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Rock singer David Cook presents “December to Remember” at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Sunday
• World music group Trouble Notes plays at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• American-Canadian singer Rufus Wainwright presents “Not So Silent Night” at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pianist David Roberts hosts “The Emperor Piano Concert, Beethoven” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale will present “’Tis the Season — Our Holiday Postcard from the Springs” virtual concert at 3 p.m. Tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/43491.
• Join Irish tenor Emmet Cahill for “Christmas from Ireland” at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Celtic and folk-infused indie rock band Carbon Leaf plays at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Violinist Kyle Dillingham, along with Horseshoe Road Band, performs at 11 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Niki Kennedy performs at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock artist Trevor Finlay presents “#MondayFunday” at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band the Teskey Brothers perform at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Organ and trumpet duo Deux Voix will play Christmas music at 4:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join indie folk band Fleet Foxes at 7 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Slack key guitar and falsetto artist Bobby Moderow Jr. performs at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join country and pop singer Carolina East at 9 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will perform Christmas songs at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Classical vocalist Gemma Turner presents “A Classical Crossover Christmas” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• Pikes Peak Library District’s Knights of Columbus Hall will host “Artists of the Knight” with local hakuhachi player, composer and percussionist Michael Doherty at 4 p.m. More info: ppld.org/aok.
• Join R&B/soul musical artist Heather Romani Clare Angelini at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Guitarist Cary Morin plays at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Ireland tenor Paul Byrom presents “Christmas from Blackrock” at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will present gospel music group Blind Boys of Alabama at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents “The Night We Stole Christmas” featuring Glass Animals, Wallows and Cold War Kids and more at 7 p.m. More info: live.axs.com.