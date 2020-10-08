Thursday• Rock band RumRunners will perform at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join indie-rock band The Trouble Notes for an official release of “A Night in Hong Kong” at 4 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Classical artist Brian Cheney and pianist Cathy Venable present “Music Theater Decades — The 1980’s” at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host singer-songwriter Early James for country blues and folk music at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Pop and hip-hop/rap artist Alex Harris will present the “Frequency” virtual album release at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk group Kuinka will play at 8 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Treme Brass Band plays at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock musician Ben Reel performs at 2:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist and French blues artist David Doucet presents “Happy Hour COVID Courtyard” at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk, bluegrass and Celtic artist Gaelynn Lea at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join jazz group Harmonious Wail for a “Quarantini Concert Under the Oak” at 6 p.m. Info at bandsintown.com.
• Australian pianist and singer Trysette will perform live from Nash Gardens at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Saturday
• Venezuelan-born singer Migguel Anggelo will play at noon. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, Danika & the Jeb, presents “The Show Must Go On(Line) at noon on stageit.com.
• Punk rock band Lagwagon plays at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk group The Way Down Wanderers hosts the “More Like Tomorrow” album preview at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join soprano Chelsea Lehnea at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host bluegrass band Evie Ladin with Keith Terry and Erik Pearson at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
Sunday
• Join Ben Wylen for his “YouTube Live Online Concert” at noon. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Cellist and singer Mike Block hosts Cello Bello’s at 1 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Rockabilly singer Steve Carlson presents “Sunday Session” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Robert Phillips for a classical guitar recital at 3:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host alternative country artist Korby Lenker and folk musician Robby Hecht at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Alternative/indie artist Sydney Wright plays at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Monday
• Singer and upright bass player Amy LaVere presents “Love Stream Happy Hour” at 4:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host indie pop and folk music songwriter Old Sea Brigade at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join Della Mae as part of the “Kimber and Avril’s Fiddle Hoedown” at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Guitarist and bass guitarist Ryan Yueill hosts his “28th Birthday Show” at 6:05 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk artist Jay Nash presents “Monday Nights Live” at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Country music singer Tucker Beathead will play live and take requests at 9 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
Tuesday
• Chris Hawkins, vocalist from Christian music band The Hinson, performs at noon. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Instrumental ensemble Snarky Puppy plays at 1 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join singer and guitarist Jeff Tweedy at 5:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host English musician John Roberts at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Rock band King Cardinal presents “Tunes on a Tuesday” at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Join Sonia D for a Wednesday acoustic session at noon. on stageit.com.
• Jazz pianist Jonas Myers will perform and take requests at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Acoustic guitarist Heather Romani Clare Angelini performs at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Neo-folk artist Linda Draper presents “Night in with The Music Hall” at 4 .pm. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join country musician Justin Mychals for “Live in the Mountains” at 5 .pm. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk artist Ali Dineen at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Rock musician Adrian Conner will play at 8 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.