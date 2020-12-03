Thursday
• Join classical music artists Branden & James for “Christmas in the City” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop, rock artist Dan Layus performs at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will host folk artist Steff Mahan at 7 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• New Orleans-based brass ensemble the Soul Rebels performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country artist Brennen Leigh plays at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Jim Brickman hosts his “Comfort & Joy at Home” live holiday concert at 8 p.m. Cost is $40 and up. Tickets available at jimbrickman.com.
Friday
• R&B/soul artist Samantha Lindo plays at 12:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “Friday Fun” at 2 p.m. stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will host blues singer the Reverend Shawn Amos at 6 p.m. on | swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Reggaeton artist Nicky Jam performs at 6:30 p.m. Information at ticketweb.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will present an old-fashioned hootenanny at 7 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Clarinetist Ken Peplowski performs at 8:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• Australian musician Katie Cole will play at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Enjoy the music of nature sounds with Moira Smiley at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Jazz musician Dmitri Matheny will host “Fireside Flugelhorn” at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Alternative indie band Chaser Eight performs at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Live will host Daniella Katzir and the Royal Reserve, featuring members of Euforquestria, at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join Frankie and the Witch Fingers for a psychedelic rock meltdown concert at 6 p.m. Information at ticketweb.com.
Sunday
• Join German-Italian singer Nevio Passaro at 8 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Americana singer Michael McDermott performs at 9 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Amy Obenski will play at 11 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Country music singer Chase Rice performs at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Singer and multi-instrumentalist Grant-Lee Phillips plays at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop artist Niki Kennedy performs at 8 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Join klezmer gypsy-rock band Mostly Kosher for “Union Station Holiday Celebration” at 11 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join Australian DJ Wax Motif at 11:30 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Former Blitzkid lead singer Argyle Goolsby will present “ACWNN Live” at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Singer and guitarist May Erlewine performs at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join country singer Adam Warner at 5:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Canadian singer-songwriter Johnny Orlando plays at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join Irish fiddler Martin Hayes at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• The Kenny George Band will play country, folk and southern rock music at 3 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Singer and pianists Todd Alsup performs at 4:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join country band Raquel & the Wildflowers at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Easy listening music artist Kellie Haddock plays at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• The Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra presents “Home for the Holidays” at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Contemporary country artist Daniel Wesley African plays at 11 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Neo-folk artist Crys Matthews performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Guitarist Cary Morin will play at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pikes Peak District Library’s Knights of Columbus Hall will host “Artists of the Knight” with local multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Jeremiah Walter at 4 p.m. Information at ppld.org/aok.
• Join Chris Hillman for folk, bluegrass and country music at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Plain White T’s presents “Fan Voted Set List” at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.