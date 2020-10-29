Thursday
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will perform Gershwin: Cuban Overture, Chopin and more at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join guitarist Pete Lincoln for “Songs & Memories 10” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Janet Devlin, a Northern Ireland singer-songwriter, will perform at 2 and 5:55 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host classical music artist John Lee Shannon at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join country artist Tim McDonald for “Halloween with TMac” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop rock singer Jon McLaughlin performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Royal Bliss presents a Halloween show at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk artist Marya Stark will host her “Sapphire” official release concert at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
Friday
• Classical vocalist Gemma Turner performs at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Violinist Hannah Woolmer presents “Friday Fun” at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Strangebrew plays at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk and bluegrass band Buffalo Rose at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join keyboardist Bob Malone for his “Halloween at Home” concert at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Soul, funk and rock ‘n’ roll band Talia Keys and the Love plays at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Suplecs will perform at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Electronic rock band The Crystal Method plays at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
Saturday
• Singer and multi-instrumentalist Dami Im plays at 3 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Acoustic pop-soul duo Danika & the Jeb present “It’s Halloween (Boo!)” at noon on stageit.com.
• Traditional jazz street band Tuba Skinny plays at noon on stageit.com.
• Join American jazz composer and pianist Ramsey Lewis for “Saturday Salon — Back to the Roots” at noon on stageit.com.
• Pop artist Sam Locker presents “Locked Down Live” at 1:25 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Hardcore punk band Code Orange performs at 2 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join Devin Townsend, a musician, songwriter and producer, for “Devin’s Crappy Halloween Party Quarantine Party” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Lifehouse plays at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join rock singer David Cook at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Mile Marker Zero presents “A Nightmare Showcase” at 7:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Indie rock group The Mother Hips play at 8:40 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Australian singer and multi-instrumentalist Stu Thomas presents the “Escape from Algebra” concert at 9 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Hanna for hot jazz at 9 p.m. on stageit.com.
Sunday
• Join singer-songwriter Michael McDermott at 9 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Listen to folk music with The Glass Child at 12:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop artist Keith Harkin performs at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Traditional Irish and bluegrass band We Banjo 3 plays at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop artist Kate Merrill will perform at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Singer-songwriter Dick Valentine performs at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Nomad Planets will perform at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk artist Emily Yates presents “(So Far Still) Live” at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Monday
• Join singer-songwriter Dick Valentine at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock singer Lisa Ramey performs at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
Tuesday
• Percussionist Joe Beribak plays at 10:30 a.m. on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will perform Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue and more at noon on stageit.com.
• Country singer Billy Dean performs at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join guitarist Jeff Peterson at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Middleman Burr, a husband-and-wife duo, at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.