Thursday
• Swedish rock band The Hives play at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Neo-soul artist Arlo Parks performs at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join guitarist John David Black at 4:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Classical artist Brian Cheney and pianist Cathy Venable present “24 Italian Art Songs and Arias — Part 1” at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country musician Don Schlitz performs at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• The Cave Singers, an alternative/indie and folk group, will play at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Thursday and Friday
• Rock band Needtobreathe performs at 7 p.m. More info: vye.live/events.
Friday
• Trumpeter Saskia Laroo and pianist- vocalist Warren Byrd will perform at 10:45 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join jazz trombone player Nick Finzer at 11 a.m. More information: bandsintown.com.
• Classical vocalist Gemma Turner plays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country and folk singer-songwriter Emily Barker will play at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join folk rock musician Alan Doyle at 5 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Multi-instrumentalist Zach Gill plays at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Saturday
• Soprano-tenor pair Piotr Beczala and Sondra Radvanovsky will be joined by pianist Vincenzo Scalera at 11 a.m. Cost and tickets: tinyurl.com/y4ajmnpt.
• Canadian songwriter and musician David Myles plays at 11:30 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Danika & the Jeb, an acoustic pop-soul duo, present “The Show Must Stay On(Line)” at noon and 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Americana, Celtic and folk group Hungrytown will perform at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join hard rock band Glory Nights at 6 p.m. More info: vye.live/events.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will host folk musician and guitarist David Wilcox at 8 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
Sunday
• Acoustic rock musician Oliver Sean performs at 10 a.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock artist Sarah Donner presents “Warm My Cold, Cold Heart” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Alternative/indie musician Linda Pitmon joins Steve Wynn at 3 and 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock artist Grady Miller plays at 3:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join R&B and soul artist Arsena Schroeder at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Blues singer Laura Cheadle performs at 5 p.m. More information: bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Folk artist Jackie Oates will be joined by pop artist Megan Henwood at 1 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Bowling for Soup presents “Cover Show Mondays” at 3 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join punk music artist Jaret Reddick at 3:05 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock musician Adrian Conner will play at 4 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen performs at 5:30 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Join rock band Choirboys at 11 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Folk/rock musician Jason Manns will play at 10:10 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Fara at the Celtic Connections 2021 concert at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Sibling blues-rock group Jocelyn and Chris Arndt presents “Live Guitar Improv” at 5 p.m. More information: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative/Americana band Late Season Blooms will perform at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join pianist David Korevaar for “Variations Fantastiques,” a journey through keyboard music from the Italian Renaissance to the Harlem Renaissance at 7:30 p.m. More info: cupresents.org.
• Blues guitarist Dom Martin performs at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Alternative/indie group Paris Monster will perform at noon. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Scottish-Danish folk duo The Quiggs play at 12:30 p.m. More information: bandsintown.com.
• Join violinist Hannah Woolmer for “Wednesday Wisdom” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Country artist Tom Wurth plays at 6 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.
• Husband-and-wife folk duo Middleman Burr will play at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Hip-hop/rap artist Rome Streetz performs at 8 p.m. More info: bandsintown.com.