THURSDAY
• Chris Barron, best known for being the lead singer of Spin Doctors, will perform at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• LeAnn Rimes’s “LovE is LivE — The Remixes Celebration” starts at 6 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Country artist Sherrie Austin will perform at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Bowling for Soup, a rock band from Texas, for their “Social Distancing Tour Show” at 7 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Smokey Brights will present a “I Love You But Damn” record release show at 8 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
FRIDAY
• Dead April, a Swedish melodic band, will perform at 7 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Anythink’s Backyard Concert Series will host Leon and the Revival, playing classic soul and R&B music from the ‘60s and ‘70s, at 6:30-8 p.m. on facebook.com/ilovemyanythink.
• Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Jazz 93.5 will host the “Jazz in Your Garden Series” with Lila Mori Quartet at 7 p.m. Go to gssepiscopal.org/music/musicjazz-concerts for information.
• Join indie/country band Blue Honey playing at 7 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• As part of the Colorado Music Festiva,l virtuoso violinist Augustin Hadelich will join Oundjian to perform works by Bach, Ysaÿe and Tarrega at 7:30 p.m. on coloradomusicfestival.org.
SATURDAY
• Punk rock band Beach Slang presents “Debt Sounds” at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join blues singer Laura Cheadle for her formal livestream event at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Danika & the Jeb, an acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, will play at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Singer/storyteller from Longmont Wolf Loescher will play at 7 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Ray Davis, former bass singer for The Parliaments, will present High-Vibe Music at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Hear Jordan T Music during the “Ocean to Ocean Virtual Reggae Fest” at 8 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
SUNDAY
• Join country singer Josh Gallagher for his “Turn Around Town” EP release party at 11 a.m. on stageit.com.
• The Beatbuds, a kid-pop band, will present a virtual beatbash at 11 a.m. Tickets are $12-$15 at thebeatbash.com.
• Striking Matches, guitarists/songwriters Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis, will play at 1 p.m. stageit.com.
• Jenn Bostic, a country and Christian music singer, along with special guest Emily Schackelton, will perform at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join the Heavy Hitters Festival with singer and guitarist Ani DeFranco at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Argentine singer-songwriter Coti will play at 3 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Lights Out, a Frankie Valli tribute band, presents “Workin’ Our Way Back to You in July” at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Danny Gokey, the third-place finalist on the eighth season of “American Idol,” will present a virtual VIP party at 5:45 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Folk artists Annie and Rod Capps will perform as part of “The Ark Family Room Series” at 5:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
MONDAY
• Blues guitarist and singer Tab Benoit will perform at 4 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Greensky Bluegrass will perform at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join Della Mae as part of the “Kimber and Avril’s Fiddle Hoedown at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• “Monday Nights” will host Beth Bombara, a singer from Michigan, at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
MONDAY-JULY 16
• French pop and disco band L’Impératrice will present its World Tour at 7 p.m. Monday, 9 p.m. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Wednesday and July 16 on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
TUESDAY
• Gabriel Garzón-Montano, a French-Colombian multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, will play at 4 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join singer and pianists Todd Alsup for a special-request live concert at 5 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Piano player and composer Aarón Mendoza will present an Instagram live concert at 8:05 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
• Irish singing group Celtic Thunder plays at 3:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
WEDNESDAY
• British singer-songwriter Lianne La Havas will perform at 1 and 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join progressive acoustic/bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series presents country music singer William Clark Green at 6 p.m. on raisingcanes.com/virtual entertainment.
• Singer Tony Lucca, best known for his role on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” will play at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join Middleman Burr, a husband and wife duo, at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• John Craigie, hailed as a “modern-day troubadour.” will play at 8 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.