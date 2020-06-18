MULTIPLE DAYS
• Colorado Springs Philharmonic and KCME will present “From the Vault” 7 p.m. Mondays- Fridays. Enjoy almost a decade of live performance recordings on kcme.org/events.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson’s Live House Performance will be at 5 p.m. Saturdays. Go to waynewilkinson.com for information.
• “Live from Home” hosted by Ticketmaster, with daily livestreams from your favorite artists; ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
• Guitarist Pete Lincoln will play “Songs & Memories 2” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Chris Barron, best known for being the lead singer of Spin Doctors, will perform at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
FRIDAY
• Virtually Green Note presents Mary Gauthier, Darden Smith and Will Kimbrough at 1 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• British soul singer Don-E will play at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join hip-hop artist Rob C Shadowlife at 3:10 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Meghan Pulles will play her soulful music at 4 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join pop artist Kay Cook for her “IDK You” performance at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pianist and singer Dwight Blake will present “Live Out of Quarantine” at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Amanda King & Her Trio of Swing will present” By Request: Driveway Jazz” at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Vocalist Gayle Fraser will present “Decades of Music Collective” at 9 p.m. on stageit.com.
SATURDAY
• Biff and Seb Byford will present “Stay in. Rock Out” at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Folk rock singer Uncle Greedy will play a concert at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Heather Clare Angelini for an acoustic session at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will perform Mozart, Chopin and more at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join English electronic punk music duo Sleaford Mods at 3 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Singer-songwriter, musician, composer and record producer Ben Folds will hold his “Saturday Apartments Request” show at 5 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Multi-instrumentalist Specyal T will perform at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Haley Heynderickx, a folk singer from Oregon, will play at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join singer and pianist Blake McIver at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Ray Davis, former bass singer for The Parliaments, will present “High-Vibe Music” at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.
SUNDAY
• Keith Harkin will present “Sunday Session Yahoooo” at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Colorado College’s Summer Music Festival will present “Live from Packard Hall,” featuring works by Mozart, Doppler, Uebayashi, Penderecki and Bartok, at 3 p.m., broadcast by KMCE and Colorado Public Radio. Information at colorado college.edu/other/summermusicfestival.
• Laurie Berkner, best known for her work as a children’s musical artist, will present her “Solo Virtual Family Concert” at 4 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join Taylor John Williams for “’90s Heroine Hits” at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
MONDAY
• Father and son duo Paul Todd and Paul Todd Jr. will play at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Melanie Horsnell, singer-songwriter from New South Wales, Australia, will present a tiny-house concert at 6:45 p.m. on stageit.com.
TUESDAY
• Join Bob DePiero during the County Music Hall of Fame Songwriter Session at 7 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Colorado College’s Summer Music Festival will present “Live from Packard Hall,” featuring works by Mozart, Hoffmeister, Brahms and Schumann at 8 p.m., broadcast by KMCE and Colorado Public Radio. Information at colorado college.edu/other/summermusicfestival.
WEDNESDAY
• County artist Todd Hurst will play “Songs from the Couch” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Clint Black for the “Blacktop Live” show at 7 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series presents American-Texas country band Jason Boland & the Stragglers at 7 p.m. on raisingcanes.com/virtualentertainment.
• New York country music singer Carolyn Miller will perform at 7 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Nashville Pride presents “Sing Me a Song” at 7:15 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Join Middleman Burr, a husband and wife duo, at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.