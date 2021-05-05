Thursday
• Pop singer Ginny Vee performs at 10 a.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Reggae duo Death of Guitar Pop will play at 1 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join classical artist Brian Cheney at 5 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• R&B and soul singer Eliot Lewis will perform at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Blues artist Althea Grace plays at 7 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Country rock singer Garrison Starr performs at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Friday
• Neo-folk artist Thea Hopkins performs at 3 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join Tom Petty tribute band Damn the Torpedoes at 5:30 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will present an “Old-Fashioned Hootenanny” at 7 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• CU presents an evening of original music featuring guest composer Carolina Heredia at 7:30 p.m. Information: cupresents.org.
• Virtual Home Sets presents pop duo Aly & AJ at 8 p.m. Go to live.axs.com for times and information.
• Join rock band The Dirty Nil for the “Guaranteed Destruction” livestream tour at 9 p.m. Tickets: ticketweb.com.
Saturday
• Acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville Danika & the Jeb present “Our Moms Choose the Setlist” at noon. Information: stageit.com.
• Alternative rock singer and guitarist Miles Hunt performs at 1 p.m. Information: bandsin town.com.
• Irish musician Ricky Warwick plays at 2 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Join electric blues harmonicist Dennis Gruenling at 3 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Rock musician Frank Palangi presents a Mother’s Day special at 4 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Christian pop musician Austin French plays at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Sunday
• Join Danish pop artist Tim Schou at noon. Information: stageit.com.
• Country and Christian music singer Jenn Bostic will perform at 2 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Christian artist Hope Darst performs at 4 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Virtual Live will present a blend of indie folk, pop and rock with The Accidentals at 6 p.m. Tickets: swallowhillmusic.org.
• Mexican musician and singer Marco Antonio Solis will perform at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join country music band Herrick at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Singer and multi-instrumentalist Grant-Lee Phillips plays at 8 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
Monday
• Join children’s musicians Wendy and DB at 9:30 a.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Singer and guitarist Tyler Alexis plays at 3 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Kyle Hancharick performs at 5 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen plays at 5:30 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Contemporary R&B artist Kehlani performs at 7 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Folk, rock musician Jason Manns will play at 10:10 and 11:10 a.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Canadian rock singer Josh Taerk performs at 2 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join folk artist Lakota John at 4 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Alternative, Americana band Late Season Blooms will play at 6 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• World music group Wild Whispers will perform at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join “The Rude Blues Jam” with house band and open mic at 7 p.m. Tickets: goldroomlive.com.
Wednesday
• Join fiddler Lissa Schneckenburger at 10 a.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Country and folk singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb will perform at 2 p.m. Information: stageit.com.
• Extreme metal band Cradle of Filth plays at 4:30 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Country artist Tom Wurth will perform at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Join Paris Monster for alternative and indie music at 6 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Ben Cottrill presents “Ten with Ben” at 8 p.m. Information: bandsintown.com.
CARLOTTA OLSON, The Gazette