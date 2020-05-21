Multiple days
• Colorado Springs Philharmonic Interludes: With maestro Josep Caballe-Domenech and featured musicians for discussion and living room performances, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. Thursdays. Register at tinyurl.com/ycg86dav.
• Join Sure Sure, Los Angeles-based indie rockers, for their Home Home Tour 2020, starting at 4 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Purchase tickets at suresuremusic.com.
• Enjoy Reggae Jamz every Sunday at 8-8:30 p.m. with Paul Anthony’s “Social Distance Sundays” on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• “Live from Home” hosted by Ticketmaster, with daily with live streams from your favorite artists; ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
• Country Music Hall of Fame’s Words & Music at Home will host Brett Young at 1 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Pianist Daniel Roberts will play Beethoven, Debussy, Chopin and more at 1 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Join singer-songwriter Chris Barron for the Thirsty Thursday Happy Hour at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Join the Watkins Family Hour with special guests Ruston Kelly and Trè Burt at 5 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• The Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, with play at 6 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Before heading out on her own, Rebecca Harkin toured the U.S. supporting her brother Keith Harkin, former member of Celtic Thunder. Rebecca will present a live online concert at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
THURSDAYS AND SATURDAY
• Kevin Gordon’s songs are drawn from his experiences growing up in the South. Hear him play at 6 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Saturday on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
FRIDAY
• Rhiannon Giddens, founding member of the country, blues and old-time music band the Carolina Chocolate Drops, will team up with Francesco Turrisi at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Will Hoge, a county music singer from Nashville, will perform at 4 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• American roots artist Grant Maloy Smith will play at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Brandon Stansell will preview his new album, “Hurt People,” at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
SATURDAY
• Morgan James will host a fan request show at 3 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Join Branden & James for “Disney and Divos” with special guest pianist Denny Zelibor at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
SUNDAY
• Jenn Bostic will perform songs from her album “Revival” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Join Arsena Schroeder for Cabin Fever — Solo Jams Volume 3 Finale at 4 p.m.on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson’s Live House Performance will be at 5 p.m. Go to waynewilkinson.com for information.
• Spanish pianist Alex Conde will play at 6:30 p.m.on stageit.com.
MONDAY
• The 25th Annual Silver City Blues Festival will host CW Ayon, Missy Andersen, Brandon Perrault and Rhythm Mystic performing from their homes. For information, go to silvercitybluesfestival.org.
TUESDAY
• Ilene Angel will host a Living Room Concert at 6 p.m.on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Join the County Music Hall of Fame’s Songwriter Session with Don Shlitz at 7 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
WEDNESDAY
• Truideation will present “MusiCares,” a two-hour festival with artists playing and talking about the music they love, at 2 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Morgan James will play traveling songs at 3 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• New York country music singer Carolyn Miller will perform at 6 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.