Thursday
• Folk band Coaltown Daisies plays at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk punk artist Tim Barry presents a live release show at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Surfer Blood performs at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join vocalist and pianist Clay Whittington at 5:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join country artist Tim McDonald for a “Birthday Boy Show” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Pop rock singer Jon McLaughlin performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Friday
• Join violinist Rachel Barton Pine for “Family Fridays” at 10:30 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Rock musician Ben Reel plays at 2:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Hip-hop and rap artist Chow Mane performs at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live host Joanna Hyde and Tadhg Ó Meachair playing Irish and American folk music at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Guitarist Trey Anastasio performs at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Strangebrew plays at 7 p.m. stageit.com.
Saturday
• Global infusion artist Aaron English performs at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join folk musician Abbie Gardner at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Louden Swain plays at 3 p.m. stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents English singer Roger Daltry at 3 p.m. Information at live.axs.com.
• Singer-songwriter Morgan James will host a fan-request show at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host bluegrass and country musician Tony Furtado and pop artist Stephanie Schneiderman at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
Sunday
• Pop singer David Blair presents “What Am I Trying to Say — Songs & Stories” at 9:30 a.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join folk artist Rhiannon Giddens for a Sunday brunch concert at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Blues rock singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard performs at 1 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Keith Harkin will present “The Celtic Years” at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rockabilly musician Dex Romweber plays at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join bluegrass artist Stash Wyslouch at 6 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• An acoustic pop-soul duo from Nashville, Danika & the Jeb, will play at noon and 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Dave Arcari, Scottish alternative blues songwriter and musician, will perform at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Christian and gospel musician Troy Graham plays at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Country music star Sara Evans presents “Closed Chaos” at 6:30 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Trance and progressive artist Avian Invasion plays at 7 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Jazz pianist Jonas Myers will perform and take requests at 9 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
Tuesday
• Join French vocalist Vincent Peirani at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Folk artist Gina Sobel plays at 4 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Pop singer Jennifer Denali performs at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Join rock artist Innocent Tyler at 5 and 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents pop duo Sylvan Esso at 7 p.m. Information at live.axs.com.
• Pop rock singer Jon McLaughlin performs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
Wednesday
• Folk artist Eli Lev performs at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Virtual Arts in the Afternoon hosts swing band After Midnight 1:30 p.m. Cost is $5 and up. Tickets available at lonetreeartscenter.org.
• Folk artist Eli Lev performs at noon. Information at bandsintown.com.
• County artist Kristie Kraus plays at 2 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Virtual Home Sets presents electronic dance music trio Major Lazer at 7 p.m. Information at live.axs.com.
• Join acoustic duo Andy Babb and Lara Elle at 8 p.m. on stageit.com.