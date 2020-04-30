Multiple days
• Hang out with Melissa Etheridge in her living room at her concerts from home every day at 4 p.m. at facebook.com/melissaetheridge.
• Join Sure Sure, Los Angeles-based indie rockers, for their Home Home Tour 2020, starting at 4 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Purchase tickets at suresuremusic.com.
• Join the Colorado Symphony Virtual Music Tour and relive some of the best audio-only classical recordings from the past few seasons at 6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays at tinyurl.com/ ufon7vs.
• Enjoy Reggae Jamz every Sunday at 8-8:30 p.m. with Paul Anthony’s “Social Distance Sundays” on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• “Live from Home” hosted by Ticketmaster, with daily livestreams from your favorite artists; ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
• IAMX, a solo musical project of Chris Corner, is an independent music project that focuses on and experiments with visual art. Show starts at noon on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Janet Devlin, a Northern Irish singer-songwriter, who finished fifth in the British show “The X Factor,” will perform at 1 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Singer-songwriter KT Tunstall will perform from her home as part of the Royal Albert Home sessions, beginning at 1:15 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Teagan McLaren will host her “Live at Home Tour” performing songs she has written. Show starts at 5 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Shut In & Sing series will feature Emily Scott Robinson, Lisa Ferraro, Mary Bragg, & Zoe Lewis. Show starts at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Join country music star Sara Evans at 6:30 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Bring your blanket, your dinner or whatever you want and join American folk singer Raye Zaragoza at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
FRIDAY
• The Sugargliders will perform as part of the Wellington Indie Fest at 1:35 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Army veteran and American country music artist Craig Morgan will perform at 3 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Shut In & Sing series will feature Doria Roberts, Kim Richey, Raina Rose & Ellis Delaney. Show starts at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Corby Leigh Kemp will hold his All Original Country(ish) showcase at 7 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
SATURDAY
• Devin Townsend, a Canadian musician, songwriter and producer, will host his Quarantine Concert Series No. 2 at 1 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join the Home Sweet Home Tour with American roots rock band Larkin Poe at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Boston’s Saturday Sounds Concert Series will be 4 p.m. with Sleeping Bella, Sammy Singleton, Cadderwall and more on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
SUNDAY
• Shut In & Sing Cantina Navarro Take-Over show starts at 10 a.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Jazz musician Dmitri Matheny will host Quarantunes 2: Songs of Comfort at 5 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• John McLaughlin will perform his top-played Spotify songs at 7 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
TUESDAY
• Performers Marcy and Lou will share their favorites and requests live from their home, the Coyote Music Den, at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Eric Paslay, who has celebrated five No. 1 hits, will perform at 7 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
WEDNESDAY
• Shut In & Sing’AMA UK Take-Over with Robert Vincent, Elles Bailey, Martin Harley and more will begin at 1 p.m. stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• ’70s singer-songwriter Morgan James will perform at 3 p.m. stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.