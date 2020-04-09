While we can’t go out for concerts (or go out for much of anything), live music is coming to us.
Musicians are continuing to host live concerts on social media and streaming sites such as StageIt during the coronavirus outbreak.
Here’s a list of upcoming shows to catch:
Multiple days
• Drew Holcomb, an Americana singer-songwriter, is performing daily concerts in a series called “Kitchen Covers,” because — you guessed it — he sings covers of songs in his kitchen. Often joined by his wife, Ellie, he has performed beloved tunes by Brandi Carlile, Johnny Cash, John Prine and Kacey Musgraves. To watch, follow the singer at instagram.com/drewholcombmusic.
• A group of Nashville musicians and organizers are putting on Virtual Festival, featuring sets regularly streamed on Facebook Live. To watch, visit facebook.com/VirtualFestival2020.
• Melissa Etheridge goes live on her Facebook page at 4 p.m. every day. To watch her “Concerts From Home” series, visit facebook.com/MelissaEtheridge.
• Miley Cyrus brings live concerts to your Instagram feed at 12:30 p.m. weekdays. The series, called “Bright Minded: Live with Miley,” comes with this tagline: “Connecting with special guests discussing how to stay LIT in dark times!” To watch, visit instagram.com/mileycyrus.
• Billboard Live At-Home Sessions are happening multiple times per day. For these miniconcerts, musical acts team up with Billboard to raise money for a nonprofit partner of their choice.
• Tune in at 11 a.m. daily for jazz musician Fred Hersch’s livestream. Find it at facebook.com/fredherschmusic.
• Folk/pop singer-songwriter Ben Rector promises to keep concerts coming from his “Covers from an Empty House” series. To watch, visit instagram. com/ben_rector.
Thursday
• The Music Matters Concert Series, presented by Mountain Country, featuring Josh Grider, a country singer-songwriter based in Utah. Watch at noon by visiting facebook.com/ MountainCountry.
• Folk/rock band Susto continues its online concert series with the theme “Barely Arrived (Travel, Tour & Home).” The show starts at 4 p.m. on Stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Shut In and Sing series featuring singer-songwriters Mike + Ruthy (of the Mammals), Tracy Bonham, Tret Fure and Z. Lupetin. The two-hour show starts at 6 p.m. To watch, visit stageit.com/shut_in_sing. Pay what you can for tickets.
• The Music Matters Concert Series featuring Teague Brothers Band, a country group based in Winnie, Texas. Watch at 6 p.m. by visiting facebook.com/MountainCountry.
Friday
• The Music Matters Concert Series featuring Left Arm Tan, an Americana band from Fort Worth, Texas. Watch at 6 p.m. by visiting facebook.com/Mountain Country.
• Country singer-songwriter Lauren Jenkins performs “Live in Your Living Room.” The show starts at 2 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Shut In & Sing series featuring singer-songwriters Anna Vogelzang, Chris Pureka and Anna Tivel. Show starts at 6 p.m. To watch, visit stageit.com/shut_in_sing. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Big Freedia’s Friday Night Shakedown is happening each week during the coronavirus lockdown. Show starts at 7 p.m. on Instagram and Facebook.
Saturday
• Shut In & Sing series featuring singer-songwriters Peter Mulvey, Jaimee Harris, Mary Gauthier and Pamela Means. Show starts at 6 p.m. To watch, visit stageit.com/shutinsing. Pay what you can for tickets.
• The Music Matters Concert Series featuring Creed Fisher. Watch at 6 p.m. by visiting facebook.com/MountainCountry.
Sunday
• Shut In & Sing series presents an Easter celebration with a lineup including Vance Gilbert, Susan Werner, Lenesha Randolph, Marcelle Davies-Lashley, Beth Wood and the McCrary Sisters. Show starts at 10 a.m. To watch, visit stageit.com/shutinandsing.
• The Music Matters Concert Series featuring Darrin Morris. Watch at 6 p.m. by visiting facebook.com/MountainCountry.
Monday
• Edwin McCain, the singer behind “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More,” plays live concerts on Facebook each week. “McCain Mondays” start at 6 p.m. To watch, visit facebook.com/theedwinmccain.
• Keller Williams, known as the “one-man jam band,” will play live and take requests from his home cellar. Show starts at 7 p.m. You can watch on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• The Music Matters Concert Series featuring Holly Tucker. Watch at 6 p.m. by visiting facebook.com/MountainCountry.
Wednesday
• Lolo, a pop singer-songwriter who has writing credits on several Panic! At the Disco hits, performs a concert in her “Couch Series” on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets. Show starts at 4:30 p.m.