Thursday
• Country music singer Josh Gray performs at 11 a.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Celtic Thunder, an Irish singing group known for its eclectic, theatrical style show, plays at 3:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join Ben Caplan for folk music at 5 p.m. Information at bandsintown.com.
• Classical artist Brian Cheney and pianist Cathy Venable present “Music Theater Decades — The 1920’s” at 5 p.m. stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host British duo Ida Mae at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Norwegian singer and guitarist Sondre Lerche at 7:30 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com, $15.
Friday
• Firebrand Music presents English multi-instrumentalist Phil Beer at 1 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Marc Antarez will present “Playing for Change Day to Support Distance Learning” at 4:30 p.m. stageit.com.
• Join Eli Lev for “Folk Friday Livestream” at 5 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host folk group Betse & Clarke at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• IAmDynamite, a duo of Christopher Martin and Chris Phillips, will present an acoustic cover show at 6:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• The Smiley Timmon Band will play blues music at 8:30 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
Saturday
• Children’s music artist Sonia De Los Santos performs at noon. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Join singer and beatboxer Blake Lewis for his “Wanderdust Unknown” album release party at 3 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Australian musician Katie Cole presents “Back to the 80’s Part 2” at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Denver musician Esmé Patterson at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Enjoy “Beat the Blues,” an online concert staring Keb’ Mo,’ at 7:30 p.m. on lensic.org. Advance tickets required.
Sunday
• Join Dave Ricketts for live classical guitar music at noon. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Pop artist Keith Harkin will present “Sunday Session Baby” at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock artist Grady Miller plays at 3:30 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Michael Lington will play Memphis soul music at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host blues singer and guitarist Catfish Keith at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• DJ Xclusive City presents “Sunday Vibez” at 8 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Punk pop rock group Vicious Kitty Band will play at 8 p.m. Info at bandsintown.com.
Monday
• Dutch electronic trio Dash Berlin will play at noon. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Jay Ungar and Molly Mason with American dance music, with a focus on country, blues and swing, at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join Carbon Leaf, know for their Celtic and folk-infused indie rock, during the Levitt in Your Living Room Virtual Concert Series at 6 p.m. on levittdenver.org/free-events.
• Rock musician Jeff Lane presents “Mountain Time Monday” at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Alternative/Americana band Late Season Blooms play at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Hip-hop/rap artist Romero Say10 performs at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
Tuesday
• Rock musician Frank Palangi plays at 5 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host a blues artist from Golden, Scott “Shack” Hackler, at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join country music singer George Ducas for “Jam in Place” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com.
• The Band of Heathens presents “Good Time Supper Club” at 6:30 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Join R&B/soul artist Jessica Childress at 7 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
Wednesday
• Hard rock band Like Machines will host “Storytellers Acoustic Live Stream” at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Swallow Hill Facebook Live will host Colorado Springs gypsy folk duo Roma Ransom at 6 p.m. on swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
• Join flamenco and indie rock band Jenny and the Mexicats during the Levitt in Your Living Room Virtual Concert Series at 6 p.m. on levittdenver.org/free-events.
• Join rock artist Just Joe at 6 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Rock band Plain White T’s presents “The Wednesday Club — Fan Votes Set List” at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Virtual Home Sets presents country music artist Hailey Whitters at 7 p.m. Go to live.axs.com for information.
• Drive-By Truckers, an alternative country/Southern rock band, will perform with Mike Cooley at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information
COMPILED BY CARLOTTA OLSON, The gazette, 636-0221, CARLOTTA.OLSON@GAZETTE.COM