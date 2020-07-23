Thursday
• Listen to the Australian rock Band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at 3 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• LeAnn Rimes’ “Country & Roots” starts at 6 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Singer Laine Hardy, season 17 winner of “American Idol,” will perform at 6:30 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Moontricks, folk, blues and electronic musicians from Canada, will play at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• String quartet Brooklyn Rider will share a performance of their “Healing Modes” repertoire as part of the Colorado Music Festival at 7:30 p.m. on coloradomusicfestival.org.
• Join alternative folk rock music group Thao & the Get Down Stay Down at 8 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Julieta Venegas will play at 8 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
FRIDAY
• Elton John will host a livestream concert at 10 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Join Gaelic Storm for traditional Irish music at 4 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream- concerts.
• New Orleans indie rock band Video Age will play at 5 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series presents 1980’s cover band The Spazmatics at 6 p.m. on raisingcanes.com/virtualentertainment.
• Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Jazz 93.5 will host the “Jazz in Your Garden” series with the Mike Van Arsdale Quartet at 7 p.m. Go to gssepiscopal.org/music/musicjazz-concerts for information.
• Hip-hop, soul and electro band Vokab Kompany presents “Virtual Vibes Music on the Beach” at 7:30 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
SATURDAY
• Join rock band Switchfoot for the “Fantastic Not Traveling Music Show” at 6 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Indie rock multi-instrumentalist singer Andrew Bird will perform at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Enjoy Blue October’s full band livestream concert at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Wolf Loescher, a singer/storyteller from Longmont, will play at 7 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Ukulele player Tiana Malone Jennings will perform at 8:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
• Kristian Mattsson, a Swedish singer who performs under the stage name of The Tallest Man on Earth, will play at 6 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
SUNDAY
• Jenn Bostic, a country and Christian music singer, will perform with special guest Bart Walker at 2 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Indie artist Jenn Grinels will perform at 3:40 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Join rapper Smokepurpp at 4 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Guitarist Billy Strings will play at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Enjoy jazz and Hawaiian music with Nathan Aweau at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join Taylor John Williams for “’90s Gentlemen Hits” at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
MONDAY
• Dutch electronic trio Dash Berlin will pay at noon. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Singer and multi-instrumentalist Scott Law, known for his work with guitar and mandolin, will play at 5:20 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join Della Mae as part of the “Kimber and Avril’s Fiddle Hoedown” at 6 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
TUESDAY
• One of Peru’s foremost Afro-Peruvian singers, Eva Ayllón, will perform at 11 a.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Kevin Johansen, a singer-songwriter who mixes several rhythms and languages in his music, plays at 4 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Oaknoll Summer of the Arts presents blues band Cedar County Cobras at 4:30 p.m. Information available at bandsintown.com.
• Cover band SkyRocket! will play at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock artists Groovy Judy presents “Bluesy Tuesday” at 8 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
WEDNESDAY
• Country and bluegrass singer Robert Earl Keen will play at 5 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Female country music duo Maddie & Tae will perform at 5 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series presents American turntablist Mix Master Mike at 6 p.m. on raisingcanes.com/virtual entertainment.
• Join Canadian blues singer and guitarist Sue Foley at 7:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Guitarist Todd Burge will host an all-request livestream show at 7 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
• Join Middleman Burr, a husband and wife duo, at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Rock band Lost in Vegas will play at 8:30 p.m. Go to bandsintown.com for information.
