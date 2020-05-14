Multiple days
• Hang out with Melissa Etheridge in her living room at her concerts from home every day at 4 p.m. at facebook.com/melissa etheridge.
• Join Sure Sure, Los Angeles-based indie rockers, for their Home Home Tour 2020, starting at 4 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. Purchase tickets at suresuremusic.com.
• Join the Colorado Symphony Virtual Music Tour and relive some of the best audio-only classical recordings from the past few seasons at 6 p.m. Fridays-Sundays at tinyurl.com/ ufon7vs.
• Enjoy Reggae Jamz every Sunday at 8-8:30 p.m. with Paul Anthony’s “Social Distance Sundays” on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• “Live from Home” hosted by Ticketmaster, with daily with live streams from your favorite artists; ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
• Chris Barron, best known for being the lead singer of Spin Doctors, will perform at 2:30 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• Royal & the Serpent will play at 3 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
FRIDAY
• Singer, songwriter and guitarist Rohit Vasudevan will play at 8:30 a.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• Join American alternative rock band Grouplove at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Lesley Barth, a New-York based indie-folk artist, will present “Big Time Baby” a living room album release show at 6:30 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• Grant Malow Smith, a Billboard Top 10 recording artist, will perform at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• Hero from Home Virtual Concert: To benefit UCHealth’s Southern Colorado COVID-19 relief efforts, with Granger Smith, Scotty McCreery, Colbie Callait and more, 7 p.m. on herofromhomecolorado.com or listen to on Y96.9 or My99.9.
• Join jazz artist Shelly Rudolph at 9 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• Sequoyah Prep School, a five-piece band with influences from folk, rock and alternative music, will play at 7 p.m. on stageit.com.
SATURDAY
• The Home Sweet Home Tour presents American roots rock band Larkin Poe at 2 p.m. on songkick.com/live-stream-concerts.
• Enjoy American punk rock music with Beach Slang at 3 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• American singer-songwriter, musician, composer and record producer Ben Folds will play at 5 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Branden & James will play “From Bach to Bieber” at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
• Postmodern Jukebox, a band known for reworking modern music into different vintage genres, will play at 1 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
SUNDAY
• Join Indian sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee at 8:30 a.m. on stageit.com.
• Todd Snider combines Americana, alternative and folk music. Show starts at 9 a.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• The English rock band The Struts will play at 1 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Keith Harkin will present “St. Patrick’s Day in May” at 1:30 p.m. on stageit.com.
• Jenn Bostic, a country and Christian music singer, will perform at 2 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can.
• Jazz guitarist Wayne Wilkinson’s Live House Performance will be at 5 p.m. Go to waynewilkinson.com for information.
TUESDAY
• Performers Marcy and Lou will share their favorites and take requests live from their home, the Coyote Music Den, at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Join Charlie Worsham, a member of the Old Crow Medicine Show Band, at 7 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
WEDNESDAY
• Morgan James will perform songs from Billy Joel and Elton John at 3 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Steve Wariner started out as a backing musician for Dottie West and worked with Chet Atkins before his solo career. Hear him at 6 p.m. on visitmusiccity.com/covid-19.
• Join Middleman Burr, a husband and wife duo, at 7:30 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
Carlotta Olson, The Gazette