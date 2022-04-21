I thought I’d be fine not going.
When the Fletcher concert was announced in 2021 for this year, I excitedly put the date in my calendar. Fletcher has been one of my favorite singers since 2017, which is essentially when she started releasing music. She’s since been on my list of singers to see live.
As the days inched closer to the April date, though, I talked myself out of it.
I made justifications. Maybe I wouldn’t want to go to Denver on a Monday night. Maybe I wouldn’t have anyone to go with. Maybe her songs would remind me too much of the ex who introduced me to Fletcher’s music. Maybe I could just catch her next time.
It’s just a concert, after all.
Then, Fletcher’s career-shifting, headline-making and mostly sold-out tour began. My Instagram feed became bombarded with videos from her shows. It looked, simply, like so much fun.
My indecisiveness kicked in. The fuzzy iPhone clips of Fletcher on stage and hyped crowds seemed to be calling to me: “Amanda, go to the concert.”
Or were they saying something else? You don’t really have to go to the concert. Maybe watching these videos were kind of like the real thing, perhaps a thought learned from those livestreams offered when live music was off limits. Just one way the pandemic has made us rethink things.
I kept rethinking it. In the middle of conversations with friends, I’d easily get distracted by a glance on Fletcher’s Instagram. I’d see a video of fans singing along to songs I know so well and I’d remember how much Fletcher’s songs mean to me. I’ve had so many car dance parties to “Undrunk,” her breakout banger of a single. I’ve been comforted so many times by listening to “Healing,” one of her recent releases.
In these moments, when I’d ask out loud if I should go, the answer became obvious: “Amanda, you’ll regret not going to the concert.”
Thankfully, I don’t have to test that theory. As soon as I got to the show at the Gothic Theatre this month, I knew I made the right decision. This was my first real concert of 2022 and, if I had to guess, my favorite concert experience since before the pandemic.
Standing in the energetic crowd of roughly 1,000 people, I kept thinking: I missed this. There’s nothing like this.
They say you don’t know what you got until it’s gone. In the case of live music, you also don’t know what you got until you get to revisit it.
I forgot what it’s like to unashamedly sing along with strangers. I forgot what it’s like to share the same room as an artist who inspires you. Who helps you celebrate and who helps you heal.
An experience like this is a gift. And it keeps on giving. I’m grateful to be reminded of the power of live music and to not take that for granted.
It was good timing, as the summer live music season nears. Here are a few things I’m looking forward to:
• Concerts return to Hillside Gardens in Colorado Springs on May 18. The outdoor summer concert series happens every Wednesday through September. Admission costs $15, which includes a beverage ticket.
• That unofficial Colorado mantra is true: It doesn’t feel like summer without a trip to Red Rocks Amphitheatre. I’m planning to see Halsey in July.
• Meadowgrass Music Festival is also a must-see tradition for live music fans. It happens over Memorial Day weekend in Black Forest.
• Here’s a new addition to the Colorado lineup. Caveman Music Festival is slated for Sept. 2-4 in Weston and features musicians such as Grace Potter, Lucero and Margo Price.