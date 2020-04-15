These are unprecedented times. Never before have so many concerts been streamed from musicians’ homes. Never before have so many country music men swapped their cowboy hats for beanies or ball caps. We’re all dressing down.
And never before have we, the viewers, gotten peeks into the places these musicians call home.
We’re seeing glimpses of living rooms occupied by legends, the backyard where Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani hang out, posters hung up in home studios, the stacks of books owned by Yo Yo Ma, the little bedrooms where struggling artists play and sleep.
Seeing inside these spaces is a little extra gift on top of the music. It’s just cool to see where stars live. You can learn a lot about somebody and feel pretty close to somebody when they sit on their bed and sing, like Jojo did for her MTV Unplugged at-home show. Or when Carrie Underwood sings “Drinking Alone” on her couch with a glass of red wine nearby. That’s a lot more personal than a big arena concert.
These online shows almost feel like we’re being invited over to a musician’s house. Thankfully, during this time, they sure are making us feel welcome.
After watching several at-home shows, here some highlights and stray observations about what’s behind or next to the musicians while they play.
• John Legend likes to stream his home shows in a room where he keeps his awards. Also, that’s where his piano is. If you see Legend, you’ll probably see his wife, Chrissy Teigen, which promises to be entertaining. She recently joined in one of the singer’s videos while wrapped in a towel and holding her daughter on her lap.
• Unlock ultimate comfort while seeing Neil Young next to a little bonfire. Also, Brandi Carlile has a very cozy spot to play: on the stoop of her indoor fireplace.
• At least three country stars have a thing for soft ottomans, as pointed out by writer Marissa Moss. The “ACM Presents: Our Country” program included dispatches from Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw. And they all played while sitting on soft ottomans or having the poofy piece of furniture around.
• More on McGraw. This is not a huge surprise, but he and Faith Hill have a super fancy living room, complete with a chandelier and long lit candlesticks that remind me of “Beauty and the Beast.” And a piano that can only be described as decadent. That’s where McGraw covered a Lionel Richie song posted on his social media. He also went poolside — he also has a very fancy pool — for a version of “Something Like That.”
• Miranda Lambert has been hanging out at her farm in Tennessee and her porch looks like a log cabin dream. In a video of Lambert singing a sweet version of “Bluebird,” you can hear water flowing from a spring nearby. “I’ve done a lot of healing and a lot of thinking right here,” Lambert said. “And I actually got married right here.”
• Shania Twain is at home with her horse. And her dog. And it looks like her horse loves when she sings just as much as we do. While Twain streamed a mini-concert from her stables, the singer’s animals were acting super cute and they were transfixed by the tunes.
• We’re getting some good variety from country singer Brad Paisley. He turned his kitchen into a makeshift dive bar for a show presented by Bud Light. On another occasion, he made a makeshift audience out of stuffed animals. Paisley has recently traded the indoors for the bed of his truck.
• The rising pop star King Princess was supposed to be touring soon with Harry Styles in Europe. Instead, she’s hanging in her cozy “quarantine shed” in Hawaii, where she recorded NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. As King Princess alluded to, it looked like a throwback to how the singer- songwriter started out. “I’m back to just making music in my room, and I feel like it’s been really interesting,” she said.
• I love watching Hailey Whitters sing while sitting on a rug on the floor. She has string lights covering a cactus in a corner. The scene is super simple and looks like Whitters would be singing just like that even if she wasn’t filming it.
• Do yourself a favor and follow Pink on Instagram. She has belted out gospel hymns in her bathtub. She’s learning to play the piano. She also recently treated us to a version of Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love.”