Musicians are showing up in big ways — at their houses — during the coronavirus pandemic.
Artists of all stripes, from country star Brad Paisley to the Colorado Symphony, are playing live concerts from their living rooms or back porches. They’re continuing to deliver music even while traditional concerts are a no-go.
Locally, Mountain County, the Colorado Springs-based station that airs on 107.3 FM, has started a livestreaming concert series in response to the coronavirus.
Here are some concerts to watch in the coming days:
THURSDAY
• Jazz pianist Fred Hersch will stream live on Facebook at 11 a.m.
• Shut In & Sing series featuring Emily Saliers, Ben Arthur, Nickel & Rose and Glen Phillips. Show starts at 6 p.m. To watch, visit stageit.com/Shut InandSing. Pay what you can for tickets.
• The Music Matters Concert Series featuring Curtis Grimes. Show starts at 6 p.m. To watch, visit facebook.com/MountainCountry.
FRIDAY
• Starting at 10 a.m. every Friday, the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival will offer a daylong showcase of live music from Colorado artists.
• Shut In & Sing series featuring Lucy Wainwright Roche, Dylan LeBlanc, Rachel Baiman and Amy Ray. Show starts at 6 p.m. To watch, visit stageit.com/ShutInandSing. Pay what you can for tickets.
• An Evening With Justin Furstenfeld of Blue October. Show starts at 6 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• The Music Matters Concert Series featuring David Adam Byrnes. Show starts at 6 p.m. To watch, visit facebook.com/MountainCountry.
• Stargazers Theatre & Event Center kicks off its “Live from the Archives” series, with Woodshed Red. Stream the local band’s concert, originally recorded in 2019, for free by visiting stargazerslive.com. Show starts at 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
• NoCo Live From Home Show, showcasing northern Colorado musicians, will stream starting at 7 p.m. To watch, visit facebook.com/nocolivefromhomeshow.
• Shut In & Sing series featuring Gary Lynn Floyd, Ellis Paul, Mouths of Babes and Garrison Starr. Show starts at 6 p.m. To watch, visit stageit.com/ShutInandSing. Pay what you can for tickets.
• Folk/rock band Susto presents an “Oooin’ In The Bites (Substance Abuse & The Transformative Power of Psychedelics)” concert. The set list includes songs such as “Hard Drugs” and “Weather Balloons.” The show starts at 4 p.m. on stageit.com. Pay what you can for tickets.
• The Music Matters Concert Series featuring Colorado Springs-based band Ashtonz. Show starts at 6 p.m. To watch, visit facebook.com/MountainCountry.
• Stargazers Theatre & Event Center continues its “Live From The Archives” series with local classic rock band Starburn playing a tribute to Woodstock in honor of the festival’s recent 50th anniversary. The concert, previously recorded in 2019, starts at 7 p.m. To watch, visit stargazerslive.com.
SUNDAY
• The annual Academy of Country Music Awards won’t be happening as planned this weekend in Las Vegas. The show has been postponed to September, when it will be broadcast live on CBS.
But country stars still will be performing for fans Sunday — only from home. CBS has replaced the awards ceremony with “ACM Presents: Our Country,” which will feature a series of at-home performances from musicians. It’s scheduled to air at 6 p.m.
MONDAY
• The Music Matters Concert Series featuring Jenni Dale Lord. Show starts at 6 p.m. To watch, visit facebook.com/MountainCountry.
TUESDAY
• Country singer Hunter Hayes, known for songs such as “Crazy” and “Wanted,” will share pre-recorded concerts each Tuesday in upcoming weeks via YouTube Premiere on Hayes’ channel. Show starts at 6 p.m.