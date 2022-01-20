When Craig Winberry heard about a flashy new touring production, he immediately wanted to audition.
After living in New York City for the last eight years, the actor and singer is used to the gambling game of getting roles.
“Like every other good singer and entertainer, I showed up to stand in line and add myself to the queue,” Winberry recalled about the process.
In this line, Winberry felt more lucky.
The show was all about George Michael.
And Winberry knows George Michael.
Growing up in Arkansas, Winberry remembers being mesmerized by the pop star’s music videos on MTV. As he started performing, Winberry would often cover Michael’s hit songs. That continued when Winberry started performing at The Stonewall Inn in New York City and started putting on his own shows. For a Christmas show, Winberry sang “Last Christmas,” the holiday favorite associated with Michael from his time in the band, Wham!
Often, fellow performers or audience members would tell Winberry, “You know who you remind me of? George Michael.”
“I’ve heard that numerous times,” he said. “I sound a little bit like him and look a little bit like him.”
Now, Winberry gets to play him.
He’ll star in “The Life and Music of George Michael,” a concert-style show chronicling the best-selling artist’s musical journey and featuring performances of songs such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper” and “Father Figure.” The show also features Rory Phelan, who will perform numbers made famous during the earlier part of Michael’s career.
The tour kicked off this week and includes a stop Tuesday at the Paramount Theatre in Denver, followed by a show on Wednesday at the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs.
The show is an example of how Michael’s legacy has lived on since his unexpected death on Christmas Day in 2016.
A 2019 movie called “Last Christmas” was inspired by the music of Wham! and Michael.
Winberry has felt that love when performing the icon’s music, such as Michael’s special cover of Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”
“George was a man ahead of his time,” Winberry said. “He’s someone who really stood out from the pack and people connected to that.”
He added that fans connected to Michael championing LGBTQ rights through his performances and his charity work.
“The Life and Music of George Michael” will carry that on by donating $1 per ticket sold to God’s Love We Deliver, an organization that serves those living with HIV and AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses.
Winberry had some extra time to prep for this role, thanks to a delay amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said he “went down some YouTube rabbit holes” watching Michael’s performances and TV appearances. He was reminded of the “huge influence” the music and the man had on his own life.
“These are big shoes to step into,” Winberry said. “I’m going to bring it. His music is going to come alive.”