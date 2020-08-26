At least one of the seven sins will be on full display in Pueblo during this year’s much-modified Colorado State Fair.
In an act of pure gluttony, Joey Chestnut, the No. 1-ranked competitive eater in the world, will take on nemesis Darron Breeden, the world’s No. 4-ranked competitive eater, at the World Slopper-Eating Championship on Sept. 5 in Pueblo as part of the fair.
Up to eight competitors will challenge their bodies to do the hard work of ingesting and keeping down as many sloppers as possible in eight minutes. Each half-pound slopper features a patty of Colorado beef covered with a slice of cheese and Pueblo green chile served on the bottom half of a hamburger bun.
Last year in Major League Eating’s inaugural slopper-eating contest, Breeden, from Orange, Va., set a world record by eating 28.25 messy burgers. The San Jose, Calif.,-based Chestnut will attempt to swipe away the crown.
Unfortunately, or maybe fortunately if you recall the famous pie-eating scene from the 1986 film “Stand by Me,” the competition at the PB&T Bank Pavilion will be closed to the public due to the pandemic. The event will follow COVID-19 safety measures and can be viewed live online at 1 p.m. at coloradostatefair.com.
“The fair is an example of resilience during a difficult time and stands as the true spiritual home of slopper eating,” says Sam Barclay, a Major League Eating emcee. “The world’s greatest eaters will come hungrier than ever before.”
