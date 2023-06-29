The Community Cultural Collective will kick off a new summer series this Friday, filled with music and cinema.

The “Cement Stage Series” will bring together local musicians, artists and filmmakers in a festival right outside the City Auditorium.

“The beautiful thing is that music alone or film alone has its own sense of community, but combining them together and highlighting all those local artists was only the right move in my head to be able to curate that,” said Christina Wells, creative director of the collective.

The festival stage will be set up on the back wall of the auditorium, with a cement stage. Films will be projected off the back wall.

“The building is so hot in summer because it doesn’t have AC or anything. It’s a 100-year-old building,” Wells said. “So, to activate it and still bring community around it, we decided to do an outdoor summer festival.”

Partnering with Slo Ride Entertainment, DJ Dice, the official DJ for Method Man and Redman, and YDB of the Wu Tang Clan will headline the first show with local drummer Devin Malloy. Artists D-Stylz and High Key will open the event.

“We have local musicians being supported by this national Act, which is absolutely the formula that we need to have in this community,” Wells said.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Two hours ahead of the 8 p.m. concert, local filmmakers will premiere shorts curated by the Independent Film Society of Colorado.

“Combining efforts, combining communities and combining different art forms is essential to being able to have collaboration,” she said.

In addition to the entertainment, the festival will also feature local vendors and food trucks.

“The common goal is bringing communities together that might not actually come together otherwise. That’s what the City Auditorium’s mission is,” she said. “Truly, it’s about being outside.”

While the events are free, the collective will offer VIP tickets that come with two drink tickets, catered food and front stage access.

This series leads up to the collective’s first downtown music festival Aug. 25-26.

“Ultimately, all three of these events are basically a big running start to our downtown music festival, which is highlighting all the local downtown businesses, venues, gallery, shops and musicians,” Wells said.